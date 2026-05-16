UK Agency Awards Opens Final Entry Window as 2026 Competition Nears Deadline

The UK Agency Awards has announced that the final deadline for entries into its 2026 programme is 11 June, with winners set to be revealed at the annual awards ceremony in October.

Now in its 12th year, the UK Agency Awards continues to recognise the agencies, teams, and individuals shaping the future of the UK digital marketing sector. The awards celebrate excellence across creative, digital, PR, search, social media, paid media, content, and eCommerce disciplines.

Owned and hosted by Don’t Panic Projects , the UK Agency Awards programme receives around 250 entries each year and is independently judged by senior brand-side experts, providing agencies with third-party recognition for standout work and measurable client success.

The awards are open to agencies of all sizes, with particular relevance for independent agencies seeking to strengthen their industry profile and demonstrate credibility to both prospective and existing clients.

Nicky Wake, Founder of Don’t Panic Projects, said: “We are operating in one of the most complex and fast-moving periods in the history of digital marketing. Agencies that have found ways to thrive in this environment deserve recognition and their clients and teams deserve to know about it. The UK Agency Awards exist precisely to shine a light on that work.”

Past winners and shortlisted agencies have highlighted the impact of receiving industry recognition through the awards.

Miriam Drahmane, CEO of BCM Agency, said: “Being shortlisted for this award is a proud moment for our entire team. It’s validation that strategic clarity and deep client relationships can drive outstanding results, even with small budgets and in complex sectors.”

Alongside celebrating creative and commercial success, the awards also aim to showcase the diversity and breadth of agency talent across the UK market.

The UK Agency Awards are supported by partners including Clicktech, Pimento, Tribe Global, Women in Agencies, Agency NXD, Boost, and August Recognition.

Entries remain open until 11 June 2026.