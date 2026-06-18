Music Pathway Choir Presents Musical Theater Concert at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

Music Pathway Choir presented a musical-theater-themed concert at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City, bringing adult singers to a professional concert hall stage for a full-choir performance, small-group passages, and solo sections.

As an adult choir program under Music Pathway Studio, the concert reflected its focus on creating structured performance opportunities for adult music lovers in New York. Presented as a formal public concert, featuring organized repertoire, staged presentation, and a professional concert-hall setting.

The concert centered on musical theater and classic film music, featuring highlights from La La Land, Beauty and the Beast, and The Phantom of the Opera. Built around themes of city life, dreams, the stage, love, imagination, and self-expression, the program presented music with strong emotional and narrative qualities while allowing adult singers to explore varied performance styles.

Beyond full-choir repertoire, Music Pathway Choir incorporated sectional groupings, small ensemble passages, duet-like moments, solo sections, and choral responses. The format highlighted both the choir’s collective vocal blend and the individual expression of its members. Through this structure, the concert showed how adult singers could move from ensemble participation to more personal artistic presentation within a supportive performance setting.

The rehearsal and performance process emphasized vocal preparation, ensemble coordination, stage presence, emotional delivery, and musical storytelling. Choir members worked to understand the context, character, and expressive direction of each piece, helping transform the program from a collection of songs into a more complete public performance.

Music Pathway Choir was developed under the vision of Alicia （Jinyi）Liu, Founder and Managing Director of Music Pathway Studio. Liu created the choir as an adult community music program designed to help singers reconnect with music, build stage confidence, and experience formal performance opportunities through consistent training and professional guidance.

“Many adults gradually become distant from the stage and from artistic expression after completing school, entering professional life, or taking on family responsibilities,” Liu said. “Music Pathway Choir hopes to provide a professional, supportive, and truly performance-oriented platform where music can once again become an important part of their lives.”

The choir brings together adult singers from a wide range of cultural and professional backgrounds. Its members come from fields including finance, technology, health care, education, law, and the arts. While many are not full-time music professionals, they continue to develop stronger musical expression and performance confidence through rehearsals, vocal training, and stage practice.

Supported by Music Pathway Studio, Music Pathway Choir benefits from the studio’s teaching resources, rehearsal space, faculty team, and performance organization experience. The studio provides support across repertoire planning, member preparation, vocal training, staging, and concert execution, helping the adult choir maintain both community warmth and professional standards.

Looking ahead, Music Pathway Choir will begin a new season of rehearsals and performances at the end of August. The upcoming season will feature composer-conductor Qi Xia, who will contribute to the choir’s artistic development through conducting, repertoire planning, and original music creation. In the coming year, the choir plans to continue expanding its repertoire through musical theater, classic popular music, and newly developed original works, creating a richer and more distinctive performance experience for adult singers.

Through more diverse music selections and richer stage formats, Music Pathway Choir aims to provide adult singers with continued opportunities for artistic growth, ensemble collaboration, and public presentation.

The recent concert at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music demonstrated Music Pathway Choir’s distinctive role within New York’s adult music community. By helping adult singers from non-professional music backgrounds step onto a formal stage, the choir continues to connect music education, public performance, community culture, and adult artistic development.

About Music Pathway Choir

Music Pathway Choir is an adult community choir program under Music Pathway Studio / Music Pathway Inc. in New York City. The choir provides adult singers with choral training, community-based music activities, and diverse performance opportunities.

More information is available at https://www.musicpathwayny.com/music-pathway-choir .