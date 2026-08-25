Bangladeshi Tech Entrepreneur MD Abu Bakkar Expands Digital Infrastructure Through HostOrient and Extent Technologies Limited

MOULVIBAZAR, Bangladesh – August 25, 2026 – MD Abu Bakkar , a Bangladeshi technology entrepreneur, continues expanding digital infrastructure through HostOrient and Extent Technologies Limited, supporting businesses with web hosting, cloud infrastructure, networking, and internet connectivity. His work focuses on developing the technical foundation behind websites, applications, cloud platforms, and digital services.

What began as an interest in Linux server administration and web hosting has evolved into broader involvement in hosting infrastructure, data center services, internet routing, and technology entrepreneurship. As Founder and CEO of HostOrient and Founder and Chairman of Extent Technologies Limited, Abu Bakkar has focused on building reliable infrastructure for businesses in Bangladesh and international markets.

Founded in 2019, HostOrient provides web hosting, reseller hosting, NVMe VPS, dedicated servers, BDIX hosting, colocation, domain registration, SSL certificates, business email, and related cloud services. The company also emphasizes server management, virtualization, automation, monitoring, security, and network connectivity to support modern digital businesses.

Operating under Extent Technologies Limited , HostOrient benefits from a broader technology organization focused on networking, hosting, software development, data center services, and IT infrastructure.

One of Extent Technologies Limited’s notable infrastructure developments is the operation of AS153377 (ETL-AS-AP), its Autonomous System for internet routing and network connectivity. Through Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), the network supports routing operations across both IPv4 and IPv6 resources.

Nagera Akther is part of the leadership structure across HostOrient and Extent Technologies Limited. She serves as Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of HostOrient and Managing Director of Extent Technologies Limited. Her role includes financial management, business operations and organizational development as the companies continue expanding their technology and infrastructure activities.

Extent Technologies Limited is a member of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and APNIC and participates in Bangladesh’s internet exchange ecosystem through BDIX connectivity. Together with AS153377, these relationships support the company’s broader involvement in hosting, networking and internet infrastructure.

Alongside his technology ventures, MD Abu Bakkar is also an author. His books, Let’s Talk About The Actionable Entrepreneur and From Spark To Scale, explore entrepreneurship, business development, and the practical process of building sustainable companies.

Looking ahead, HostOrient and Extent Technologies Limited plan to continue expanding hosting services, cloud infrastructure, networking, automation, and data center capabilities to support the growing digital economy in Bangladesh and beyond.

About MD Abu Bakkar

MD Abu Bakkar is a Bangladeshi technology entrepreneur and author. He is the Founder and CEO of HostOrient and the Founder and Chairman of Extent Technologies Limited. His work focuses on web hosting, cloud infrastructure, internet networking, servers, and technology entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit: https://mdabubakkar.com/⁠