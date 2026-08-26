NYC Personal Injury Law Firm Daniella Levi & Associates Secures More Than $1.3 Million in Recent Client Settlements

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C., a New York personal injury law firm with offices in Fresh Meadows, Jamaica, Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, the Bronx, and Mineola, has secured more than $1.3 million in combined settlements for five clients injured in MTA bus accidents, pedestrian knockdowns, bicycle collisions, car accidents, and a medical equipment injury. The results reflect the firm’s ongoing work representing accident victims throughout New York City and Long Island.

“Every one of these settlements represents a person whose life was disrupted by someone else’s negligence,” said Daniella Levi, founding partner of Daniella Levi & Associates. “Whether our client was riding a city bus, crossing the street, or lying on an exam table, our job is the same: hold the responsible party accountable and get our client the fair compensation they need to recover.”

Recent Settlements

$350,000 — MTA Bus Passenger Injury, Queens A 72-year-old man seated in the rear of an MTA accordion bus suffered neck and back injuries after the bus drove over a steel plate in the roadway. The firm’s personal injury attorneys built a case around the bus operator’s failure to safely navigate a known road hazard, securing $350,000 for the client.

$312,000 — Woman Struck in the Head by MRI Equipment A 45-year-old woman was struck in the head by MRI equipment during a medical visit, resulting in chronic headaches and cervical spine strain. Daniella Levi & Associates pursued a premises and medical-facility negligence claim on her behalf, resulting in a $312,000 settlement.

$240,000 — Pedestrian Struck by a Car, NYC A 74-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while walking, suffering a right knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. With the defendant’s insurance policy capped at $250,000, the firm’s negotiators recovered $240,000 — nearly the full available policy limit — for the client.

$200,000 — Bicycle Accident, 83-Year-Old Rider An 83-year-old man riding his bicycle collided with a car and suffered a left wrist fracture requiring surgery. Liability was contested, with the driver claiming the cyclist struck her vehicle during a left turn. Daniella Levi & Associates’ attorneys overcame the disputed liability defense to secure a $200,000 settlement.

$200,000 — Motor Vehicle Crash, Left-Turn Collision A 30-year-old man making a left turn from a middle lane collided with another vehicle turning left from the adjacent lane, sustaining neck and back injuries. The firm’s car accident lawyers negotiated a $200,000 settlement on his behalf.

﻿﻿ “These cases span nearly every part of New York City — a bus in Queens, a hospital in the Bronx, a crosswalk in Brooklyn,” said Eli Levi, managing partner of Daniella Levi & Associates. “Wherever our clients live, our commitment is the same: we fight for you, and we don’t stop until you receive the fair settlement you deserve.”

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. maintains offices at:

159-16 Union Turnpike, Suite 200, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 (main office)

145-04 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11435

788 Morris Park Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462

569 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216 (Crown Heights)

605 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205 (Bedford-Stuyvesant)

1527 Franklin Avenue, Suite 306A, Mineola, NY 11501

Individuals injured in an accident in New York City or Long Island can schedule a consultation with a personal injury attorney by calling 718-380-7440 or visiting Daniella Levi & Associates.

About Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C.

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. is a New York City personal injury law firm representing injured clients throughout Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Long Island. With more than 75 years of combined legal experience, the firm’s attorneys — including founding partner Daniella Levi, managing partner Eliyahu Levi, and attorney Steven L. Sonkin — handle motor vehicle accidents, MTA and public transit accidents, pedestrian knockdowns, bicycle accidents, slip and trip & fall cases, construction accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, traumatic brain injury, and workers’ compensation claims. The firm has been recognized by Super Lawyers, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and Expertise.com, and holds an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Daniella Levi & Associates operates on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.

Past results do not guarantee similar outcomes. Every case is different, and results depend on the specific facts and circumstances involved.