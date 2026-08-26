Momentum Group, founded by Jackie Cook, has sharpened its focus around helping leaders, founders, professionals, and organizations navigate periods of uncertainty when existing approaches no longer fit the next stage of work. The focus brings together the firm’s work across leadership advisory, career navigation, organizational change, business building, and AI adoption, with an emphasis on practical decision making rather than generic frameworks.

The announcement reflects the experience behind Momentum Group and its central operating idea: progress often begins before complete certainty is available. Cook founded Momentum Group after more than 20 years working across operations, product, strategy, transformation, customer experience, and leadership. Her experience navigating an executive career transition now informs the firm’s work with leaders and organizations facing change. Today, Momentum Group focuses on helping clients navigate leadership challenges, AI adoption, career navigation, and organizational change with practical, experience based guidance.

From Career Disruption to Practical Advisory Work

After her executive role was eliminated, Cook initially intended to take some time off rather than immediately recreate her prior professional chapter. Instead, she found herself continuing to explore ideas, build, and consider what could come next. That period ultimately led to the creation of Momentum Group.

The experience now shapes how the firm helps leaders and organizations navigate transitions, explore what comes next, and turn emerging ideas into action. Rather than treating uncertainty as a reason to remain still, Momentum Group works with clients to identify the questions that matter, examine available options, and determine practical next steps.

“The playbook that got you here may not be the playbook that gets you where you want to go next,” said Jackie Cook, Founder and CEO of Momentum Group. “Sometimes resilience is not about getting back to where you were. It is about getting clear about where you want to go next.”

Four Areas for Navigating What’s Next

Momentum Group organizes its work around “Navigate What’s Next,” a focus spanning four interconnected areas: AI, career, change, and leadership.

In artificial intelligence, the firm supports readiness, adoption, leadership alignment, and use case exploration. The work considers how organizations can evaluate practical opportunities for AI while maintaining appropriate human oversight and decision making.

In career navigation, Momentum Group helps mid career leaders and professionals examine visibility, direction, and decision clarity. The work is designed for individuals assessing what comes next, including people taking on broader responsibilities, reconsidering their professional direction, or navigating an unexpected change.

The change practice focuses on transformation, operating models, and strategic initiatives. This includes helping organizations work through changes that affect how teams operate, how decisions are made, and how strategic priorities are translated into execution.

The leadership practice includes executive advisory, team effectiveness, and improved decision practices. Across these areas, Momentum Group’s approach emphasizes practical questions and actions that can help leaders move forward while circumstances continue to evolve.

A Human View of Artificial Intelligence Adoption

Momentum Group’s focus also addresses the increasing pressure many organizations feel around AI. The firm’s perspective is that AI adoption should not be treated only as a technology question. It also requires leadership judgment, behavioral change, and a clear understanding of where human decision making remains essential.

“AI can give us more capability, but capability without judgment just helps us move faster in the wrong direction,” Cook said.

Momentum Group advises leaders to examine where AI can reduce friction, strengthen workflows, and support decision making without replacing the responsibility leaders carry for context, ethics, priorities, and outcomes.

The firm’s work includes advisory engagements, workshops, intensives, speaking, and build support, including the development of tools, workflows, minimum viable products, and AI enabled solutions. The approach reflects Cook’s background as both an operator and a founder, combining strategic thinking with attention to execution.

Momentum Happens in Movement

A central theme in Momentum Group’s work is the belief that clarity often develops through action. Cook describes this as, “Momentum happens in movement.”

The idea applies across the firm’s client work, from a founder testing whether an idea can become a business, to a leader stepping into broader accountability, to a professional navigating an unexpected career change.

The approach does not assume that people need perfect certainty before making progress. Instead, Momentum Group focuses on identifying friction, clarifying what matters most, and taking a useful next step. That process can create new information, build confidence, and make future decisions more grounded.

Gretchen S. who provided a Momentum Group testimonial, described the experience this way: “Entering a new leadership role is both energizing and uncertain. Through Momentum Group, Jackie has been a coach, mentor, and trusted partner who walked alongside me through the terrain, listening deeply and guiding with clarity. From day one, her support has helped me build new approaches and navigate with greater confidence.”

Operator Experience Behind the Firm’s Perspective

Cook’s perspective is shaped by more than advisory work. Her more than two decades inside organizations included leading teams, products, operations, transformation, customer experience, and organizational change. That background informs Momentum Group’s emphasis on ideas that can be implemented when people are responsible for execution, tradeoffs, and incomplete information.

Her experience also provides the foundation for the firm’s work across leadership, career navigation, organizational change, business building, and AI adoption. Momentum Group applies an operator’s perspective to questions that can otherwise remain abstract, with attention to how decisions affect teams, workflows, customers, and organizational outcomes.

Mike Tipton, Founder and CEO of True Yarn Branding, described Cook’s leadership approach in a professional testimonial: “Jackie is a leader who pulls the ideas and talent out of her team. She listens, adjusts, and empowers her team to create solutions that go beyond what was expected. She’s deeply aware of her team’s gifts and knows how to tap into the talent she’s leading. That’s a rare leadership gift I wish more leaders had.”

Momentum Group Recognition Highlights Practical AI Leadership

Momentum Group founder Jackie Cook has been named Best AI Transformation Leader in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review, recognizing her practical approach to AI adoption and organizational transformation.

Momentum Group’s 2026 Focus

As Momentum Group expands its 2026 focus, the firm is positioning its work around the moments when prior assumptions stop working and new decisions become necessary. Its approach brings together leadership advisory, career navigation, organizational change, business building, and AI adoption under a practical framework for navigating what comes next.

The firm’s public presence includes the Momentum Group website, the Momentum Group website , the Momentum Group LinkedIn page , Jackie Cook’s LinkedIn profile , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube . These channels support Cook’s writing, speaking, and commentary on leadership, career navigation, change, entrepreneurship, and the human side of AI.

About Momentum Group

Momentum Group helps leaders, founders, professionals, and organizations navigate ambiguous next moves across AI adoption, career navigation, organizational change, and leadership challenges. Founded by Jackie Cook, the firm provides advisory support, workshops, intensives, speaking, and practical build services. Its approach centers on identifying friction, clarifying priorities, and helping clients take practical next steps when existing approaches no longer fit the situation. For more information, visit the Momentum Group website or contact Jackie Cook at jackie@momentum-grp.com .