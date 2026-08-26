Stream Mission Critical Expands Dedicated Hyperscale Transport Capacity to Meet Surging AI Data Center Demand

Data center construction is accelerating as organizations invest in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and advanced digital infrastructure. Those projects depend on tightly coordinated transportation for oversized, high-value equipment that often arrives on unforgiving schedules – and a single missed delivery window can cascade across dozens of downstream trades.

Stream Mission Critical, the logistics general contractor for AI data centers, is expanding its Dedicated Hyperscale Transport program to meet that demand. Unlike conventional freight, dedicated transport is built around project continuity.

Equipment, drivers, and operational oversight are assigned to the project itself rather than shared across a carrier’s broader network. Generators, switchgear, cooling systems, battery storage units, transformers, and prefabricated electrical modules move under a single point of accountability – from pickup through final delivery.

“Every hyperscale project we’ve managed has taught us the same lesson: logistics makes or breaks the project timeline,” said Carson Holmquist, CEO of Stream Mission Critical. “Dedicated Hyperscale Transport exists so our clients never have to wonder where a critical shipment is or when it’s arriving. We built it to remove that variable entirely.”

The program pairs dedicated fleet capacity with broader logistics coordination – route planning, staging, secure storage, delivery sequencing, and continuous communication with project teams.

Equipment arrives in the sequence construction crews actually need it, not just the sequence it happens to ship. That reduces double-handling on site and gives project managers real visibility into delivery timing, with enough lead time to adjust before a delay reaches the critical path.

Stream Mission Critical’s team has supported transportation, storage, and site logistics for a wide range of hyperscale, colocation, and mission-critical programs, including work with Meta, OpenAI, Google, Vantage Data Centers, DPR Construction, Clune Construction, and Turner Construction, among others.

“These programs run on hundreds of critical shipments over many months, across multiple general contractors and vendors,” Holmquist added. “Dedicated Hyperscale Transport gives everyone on that job a single, predictable logistics partner instead of a patchwork of carriers competing for capacity.”

The expansion reflects the growing complexity of mission-critical construction, where larger electrical systems, factory-built infrastructure, and tightly sequenced installation work leave less room for logistics uncertainty.

Dedicated Hyperscale Transport is one piece of Stream Mission Critical’s broader logistics platform, which also includes HyperFlex Storage Services, Field Lift Pro crane-free handling, Digital Chain of Custody tracking, and Installation-Sequenced Delivery – all built around a single point of accountability for the owner or GC.

To learn more about Dedicated Hyperscale Transport, visit StreamMissionCritical.com or contact:

Kimberly Wolff | Vice President of Marketing

Stream Logistics & Stream Mission Critical

Kimberly@StreamLogistics.com