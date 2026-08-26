Life360 Launches $7.99 Pet Tags and Adds New Pet Care Features

Life360 has launched a new $7.99 Pet Tag alongside several pet-care features that extend its tracking and family coordination tools to pets. The QR code tag alerts a household when someone scans it and can also provide the finder’s location without requiring that person to install the Life360 app.

The company said more than 8 million pets have been added to Life360 accounts since it entered pet technology last year with its GPS pet tracker. That tracker builds on the location technology Life360 gained through its 2021 acquisition of Tile.

Pet Tag Alerts Families When a Lost Pet Is Found

The new Life360 Pet Tag is designed for owners who do not need continuous GPS tracking, geofences, or escape alerts. Instead, the stainless-steel tag carries a QR code that can be scanned with any smartphone.

When someone scans the tag, the pet owner receives an app notification, inbox message, and email with information the finder chooses to share, including their location. The finder can contact the owner or share a location without creating a Life360 account.

Owners can update their contact information through the pet profile in the Life360 app rather than replacing the tag. The Pet Tag costs $7.99 and does not require a subscription.

Life360 detailed the new products in its official announcement, which also introduced additional tools for coordinating everyday pet care.

Life360 Adds Care Logs and Activity Updates

New care features let family members create recurring routines for tasks such as feeding, walking, giving medication, and cleaning litter. Everyone in the household can see those routines, making it easier to track whether a task has already been completed.

For pets using Life360 GPS trackers, the company is also adding Zoomies Alerts that identify bursts of activity during the day. A Weekly Roundup summarizes information including walking distance and which household member provided the most care.

GPS Pet Tracking Expands to Silver Plans

Life360 is also making its GPS pet trackers available through its lower-cost Silver membership. The trackers had previously been limited to Gold and Platinum plans, while Silver now costs $99.99 per year after applicable introductory offers.

The Pet Tag and GPS pet trackers are being sold through Life360 and Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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