Fake GTA 6 Demo Sites Spread Password-Stealing Malware Ahead of Game’s Release

Cybercriminals are using fake Grand Theft Auto VI websites to distribute information-stealing malware to people searching for early access to the game. The sites impersonate Rockstar Games and advertise a playable GTA 6 demo, even though Rockstar has not announced or released one.

According to Malwarebytes, some of the fake sites appear in searches for a GTA 6 demo and use “Play Now” buttons that download a file named gta6_installer.exe . The file is not a game installer but an infostealer from the Vidar malware family.

Fake Installer Targets Passwords and Browser Sessions

Malwarebytes said the malware searches for saved passwords, login details, session cookies, browsing history, autofill information, and other browser data. Its analysis found 19 browser targets, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi.

The malware can also steal authenticated browser sessions. In some cases, attackers may be able to reuse those sessions without entering the victim’s password or completing multi-factor authentication again.

Malwarebytes said the malicious installer is only 1.1MB, far too small to contain a modern game of GTA 6’s scale. The file also produces no visible window and does not install anything that an affected user would necessarily notice.

Scam Sites Copy Rockstar’s Official Promotion

The fake websites copy material from Rockstar’s promotion for Grand Theft Auto VI, including its upcoming extended look at the game. Rockstar has confirmed that the presentation will premiere on Netflix on August 27 at 3 p.m. ET before appearing on its YouTube channel and GTA VI website later that day.

Rockstar’s official announcement describes the August 27 release as an extended look rather than a playable demo. Malwarebytes said the scam sites combine this genuine promotional material with fake download options.

The campaign appeared as new GTA 6 material was circulating online. Malwarebytes said it first observed the malicious installer on August 19, one day after new gameplay footage and what appeared to be a map of the game’s Leonida setting began spreading online.

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S after multiple delays. Rockstar has not announced a PC version.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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