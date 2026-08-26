Gamma Acquires Lica to Build New Design Research Lab

Gamma has acquired AI design startup Lica and plans to use the company to establish a new design research lab. Lica co-founders Priyaa Kalyanaraman and Purvanshi Mehta will lead the new research effort, according to TechCrunch.

Founded in 2023, Lica initially developed software that could turn screenshots and recordings into project presentations and videos. The startup later focused on helping e-commerce companies create marketing videos that follow brand guidelines.

Lica raised $4 million in 2024 from investors including Accel, South Park Commons, and Village Global. Gamma and Lica are both backed by Accel and South Park Commons.

New Lab Will Focus on AI-Powered Visual Communication

Kalyanaraman said Lica had been working on AI models for communication formats including video and design. She said the company shared a similar goal with Gamma of making visual communication easier and decided to combine its research work with Gamma’s larger distribution network.

Gamma has grown to more than 100 million users, according to Kalyanaraman. The company remains focused on presentations but has also added image-generation capabilities and now plans to research other forms of visual communication.

Gamma CEO Grant Lee said the company wants to examine how presentations could become more interactive and how future visual formats could change the way people communicate information.

Mehta said the research division will also study how AI-generated presentation and communication styles can be customized for different audiences and preferences. The aim is to generate material that can then be edited for specific groups.

Gamma has not disclosed which products it plans to develop from the acquisition. The company said it is interested in creating more fluid, multimodal presentations and other communication formats.

AI Presentation Startups Continue to Raise Funding

Gamma raised $68 million in 2025 at a $2.1 billion valuation. Other companies in the sector have also attracted funding, including Prezent, which raised $50 million across two rounds, and Presentations.ai, which is also backed by Accel.

The category has also seen acquisitions. Earlier in August, OpenAI acquired presentation startup NextSlide.

Featured image credits: Arbaaa

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