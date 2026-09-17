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Superhuman Acquires Fathom to Add AI Meeting Intelligence Across Productivity Suite

ByJolyen

Sep 17, 2026

Superhuman Acquires Fathom to Add AI Meeting Intelligence Across Productivity Suite

Superhuman has acquired AI meeting notetaker Fathom, adding meeting conversations to the context its productivity platform can use to automate work across email, calendars, documents, databases and AI agents. The deal follows Superhuman’s own experiments with meeting transcription, which convinced the company that acquiring an established product would be faster than building one internally.

Superhuman did not disclose the acquisition price. Fathom, founded in 2020, had previously raised more than $30 million and was valued at $94 million in 2024, while attracting more than 400,000 monthly active users.

Meetings Become Another Source of Context for AI

In its official acquisition announcement, Superhuman said Fathom will provide its apps and agents with access to decisions, commitments and other information discussed during meetings. That context could allow its AI systems to begin follow-up work without waiting for users to manually transfer meeting notes between applications.

For example, meeting transcripts could be used to draft follow-up emails, update project trackers or database entries, schedule meetings and provide instructions to AI agents. Superhuman CEO Shishir Mehrotra said the company had already tested its own notetaker before concluding that reliable meeting capture required considerably more technical work than it initially appeared.

Fathom offers meeting recording, transcription, summaries and integrations with business tools, including bot-free recording options. The company said more than 1 million people have recorded meetings using its service.

Fathom CEO Richard White said joining Superhuman gives the product access to significantly larger distribution while avoiding the need to independently build many of the productivity tools already available inside Superhuman’s platform.

Superhuman Builds Out Its Productivity Suite

Superhuman now spans email through Superhuman Mail, collaborative documents through Superhuman Docs, calendar functions, database tools and its AI agent platform. Its recently launched Superhuman Go is designed to operate across applications and websites rather than requiring users to work inside a single interface.

Adding Fathom gives those systems access to information that previously remained inside calls and meeting transcripts. Superhuman said that could allow agents to connect what employees discuss during meetings with the work that follows.

The acquisition also places Superhuman more directly against specialized AI meeting companies including Granola and Read AI, as notetaking products increasingly expand beyond transcription and summaries into workflow automation.

Fathom will bring both its technology and team into Superhuman. The companies have not announced whether Fathom’s existing free plan or standalone product will change following the acquisition.

Featured image credits: Superhuman Blog

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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