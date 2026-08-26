Danny Jiji Art Expands Signature 1,000-Line Geometric Practice Following FIT Exhibition and Regional Recognition

Every artwork created by Danny Jiji originates from a strict structural framework of exactly 1,000 straight lines. Drawing from sacred geometry, computational logic, and architectural design, the methodology transforms rigid mathematical formulas into immersive visual meditations. Often described by viewers as “music to the eyes,” the work reflects an ongoing commitment to precision, contemplation, and the enduring relationship between geometry and human experience.

“Every piece begins with exactly one thousand lines—it is not a style, it is a discipline,” said founder Danny Jiji. “I grew up between chaos and symmetry, and that contrast became my first language. Mathematics is my meditation; geometry is my way of listening.”

The studio’s presentation at FIT featured both a completed work and a companion video documenting the step-by-step drafting of all 1,000 lines. Building on that momentum, Danny Jiji Art is rolling out animated visual works that map the creation process to music, offering meditative experience for viewers.

Born to refugee parents and raised in New York, Jiji’s creative philosophy bridges analytical structure and contemplative experience. Designed for galleries, public architectural installations, and wellness environments, the compositions invite viewers to experience a heightened sense of calm and reflection.

“People do not just look at my work; they feel their breath slow,” Jiji added. “I am not trying to decorate space—I am trying to create sanctuaries.”

Danny Jiji Art is actively exploring new exhibition opportunities and architectural collaborations for its expanded collection.

Industry Recognition Marks Another Milestone

Danny Jiji Art has also received industry recognition with the Best Geometric Artist in New York of 2026 award from Best of Best Review, an exclusive authority recognizing excellence across various industries. The award acknowledges the studio’s distinctive one thousand line geometric methodology and its innovative integration of mathematics, sacred geometry, programming, and contemporary artistic expression.

The recognition follows the studio’s featured exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Technology and reflects its growing presence within the contemporary art community. The award has been officially announced and is now live on BestofBestReview.com, marking another significant milestone in the continued evolution of Danny Jiji Art.

About Danny Jiji Art

Danny Jiji Art is an independent contemporary art practice dedicated to creating abstract geometric works through a proprietary one thousand line methodology that combines sacred geometry, mathematics, programming, and contemplative design principles. The practice explores the intersection of precision and emotion through carefully structured compositions intended for galleries, museums, architectural environments, and wellness spaces. Learn more at danjijiart.com . For inquiries, contact danjiji@gmail.com . Follow the studio on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .