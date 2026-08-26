Doping Hafıza’s future-ready learning model draws interest from U.S. educators

Doping Hafıza is bringing its research-based WAY learning framework into the global conversation on AI-era education. U.S. educators are highlighting its potential to strengthen entrepreneurship, self-awareness and human skills alongside academic learning.

Doping Hafıza is drawing attention from U.S. education leaders for WAY (Who Are You?), its research-based learning framework designed to help students develop critical thinking, creativity, self-awareness and adaptability alongside academic knowledge as artificial intelligence (AI) changes how children learn.

Educators in Washington State and Illinois have pointed to potential applications of the approach in U.S. schools. Diana Eggers, Director of Educational Technology at Issaquah School District in Washington, identified WAY’s Startup Lab as an experience that could fit into a high-school business or marketing class. Dr. Amber Morgan, Director of Curriculum & Instruction at Rich Township High School District 227 in Illinois, described the approach as “a great opportunity for both students and educators and families.”

“Their feedback reflects a debate across education,” told Arif Karakuş, Board Member at Doping Hafıza. “As technology becomes increasingly capable of supporting content delivery and academic learning, schools are also considering how to develop the human capabilities students will need in an uncertain future.”

Human skills gain importance as AI reshapes learning

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated by 2030. Analytical and creative thinking, resilience, flexibility, technological literacy, curiosity and lifelong learning are among the capabilities expected to become more important.

Doping Hafıza’s WAY model was developed following more than 3 years of research and development involving specialists from education, psychology and related disciplines. Its academic framework was created through a three-round Delphi study with an interdisciplinary expert panel and published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2026.

WAY turns research into a holistic learning framework

WAY includes 312 learning outcomes across 13 themes, covering emotional intelligence and empathy, community and collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving, and technology and artificial intelligence.

Rather than treating these capabilities as separate additions to academic education, Doping Hafıza designed WAY around the individual learner. The framework aims to help students better understand themselves, recognize their strengths and potential, and build a more meaningful relationship with learning.

Among its learning experiences is Startup Lab, where students develop entrepreneurial projects with AI-supported coaching. Mission WAY and Fateful Moment use real-life and historical simulations to strengthen decision-making and problem-solving skills.

Human capabilities remain central in an AI-driven future

EdTech founder and venture partner Sunny Nadolsky has also pointed to the distinction between content acquisition and human skills as AI changes education. She noted that “the challenging part is not the content,” and highlighted soft skills as an area where Doping Hafıza’s learning experiences could create opportunities for schools and students.

“This distinction is central,” said Karakuş. Technology can support access to information, but students must also learn to exercise judgment, remain curious, collaborate, adapt to change and use technology responsibly.”

A similar direction is emerging in Türkiye through the Türkiye Century Education Model, which places greater emphasis on applying knowledge, higher-order thinking, decision-making, problem-solving, social-emotional development and values.

“We cannot know exactly which professions will define the future. We cannot teach the future itself, but we can prepare children for it,” Karakuş concluded. “That requires more than developing their knowledge. It requires helping them adapt to change, preserve their curiosity and discover their own potential.”

About Doping Hafıza

Founded in 2011 with the vision of making high-quality education accessible to everyone, Doping Hafıza has reached more than 5 million students through its education technologies and learning platforms. The company combines education, technology, psychology and learning science to develop academic and future-ready learning experiences. Through WAY and its expanding international ecosystem, Doping Hafıza aims to help children understand themselves, discover their potential and develop the capabilities they need to navigate a complex future.