UK E-Bike and E-Scooter Battery Fires Rose to 605 in 2025

More than 2,000 fires involving e-bikes, e-scooters, or their batteries were recorded by UK fire and rescue services between 2019 and 2025, according to Freedom of Information data gathered by BBC Verify. The annual total increased from 32 incidents in 2019 to 605 in 2025, with nearly half of the fires starting in homes or garages.

Fire services have linked some fatal incidents to people becoming trapped inside burning properties, falling while trying to escape through windows, or inhaling toxic smoke. The UK government says most e-bikes and e-scooters are safe when used correctly, but lithium-ion batteries can present a serious fire risk if they are damaged, poorly made, modified, or charged incorrectly.

Fire Services Warn About Modified and Second-Hand Vehicles

London recorded 793 incidents during the seven-year period, the highest total among UK fire and rescue services included in the data. Manchester recorded 128, followed by West Yorkshire with 93, Merseyside with 74, and Avon with 73.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Pam Oparaocha said investigators had found that many incidents involved second-hand vehicles or bikes modified with components bought online.

The government’s Buy Safe, Be Safe campaign advises consumers to buy from reputable sellers, use compatible chargers, and check for UKCA or CE safety markings. It also warns that second-hand, refurbished, or converted vehicles require particular care.

Lithium-Ion Fires Can Spread Within Seconds

Lithium-ion batteries store large amounts of energy in a small space. Dr Simon Jones of the University of Warwick said faulty, overcharged, or damaged batteries can release that energy rapidly through flame jets and burning material.

A fire inside a home can spread quickly enough to block escape routes within seconds and can also release toxic fumes.

At least five Prevention of Future Deaths reports have been issued by coroners since 2023 following deaths linked to e-bike or e-scooter batteries.

Eight-year-old Luke Albiston-O’Donnell died in 2024 after inhaling toxic fumes from a house fire caused by an e-bike battery being charged. In another case, 28-year-old Mohsin Janjua died in Bradford in 2023 after investigators found that a catastrophic failure involving an online-purchased e-bike conversion kit was the most likely cause of the fire.

Industry Groups Call for Tighter Controls on Online Sales

The Bicycle Association and Association of Cycle Traders operate the E-Bike Positive scheme to help consumers identify retailers, distributors, and manufacturers that meet current safety standards.

The groups have also called for stronger enforcement against unsafe products sold through online marketplaces.

The government says it is strengthening the responsibilities of online marketplaces, working with local authorities to remove unsafe products from sale, and continuing its public safety campaigns. Separate government guidance also covers safe purchasing, charging, storage, and disposal of e-bike batteries.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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