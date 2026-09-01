Pizza Robots Struggle to Deliver as Restaurant Automation Companies Keep Trying

Pizza-making robots have struggled to gain traction despite years of investment, with several high-profile automation companies shutting down before their systems could become widely adopted. The failures have left some restaurant operators questioning the technology, even as newer companies continue developing machines designed to prepare pizzas faster and more consistently.

Seattle-based Moto Pizza experienced the risks firsthand after automation supplier Picnic abruptly shut down in May. Founder and chief executive Lee Kindell said the closure left two pizza-making robots, worth about $160,000, without technical support and effectively unusable.

Several Pizza Automation Companies Have Shut Down

Picnic is one of several companies that attempted to automate pizza preparation but failed to build a lasting business. Others include Zume, Pazzi, and Basil Street, which pursued different approaches ranging from robotic arms to automated vending machines.

Sara Senatore, senior restaurants analyst at Bank of America, said restaurant automation has not yet produced the success some expected. Food-preparation robots can still make mistakes when handling ingredients, while trained workers are already highly efficient at assembling pizzas.

Kindell has not abandoned automation despite his experience with Picnic. He is developing his own machine for making square pan-style pizzas and says the design takes inspiration from 3D printing.

He hopes to have an operational version by summer 2027.

New Systems Focus on Speed and Consistency

Canadian company Appetronix is taking a different approach. It installed a 24-hour robotic pizza system for Donatos at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio and is now working on faster versions.

Appetronix chief executive Nipun Sharma said the company ultimately wants its machines to produce one pizza per minute. Engineers are examining faster ways to dispense sauce and are even testing technologies such as lasers and ultrasound for slicing.

Sharma said the systems are aimed mainly at restaurant chains where consistency matters more than an artisanal preparation process.

Other restaurant owners remain opposed to replacing people with machines. Paul Giannone, owner of Paulie Gee’s restaurants, said his business continues to prioritize personal service and has no plans to introduce pizza-making robots.

Failed Robotics Companies Are Still Influencing New Products

Technology developed by earlier pizza automation companies has not disappeared completely.

California-based Miso Robotics acquired Zume’s technology and intellectual property in June 2026. According to an official filing, the transaction included more than 300 patents and patent applications covering food preparation, delivery, packaging, and robotics.

Miso said the acquired technology could help it add features to its existing Flippy Fry Station and develop products for other areas of restaurant automation.

Miso chief executive Rich Hull said Zume had developed useful technology but entered the market too early. The company is now examining how that intellectual property can be incorporated into its current robotics platform.

For operators such as Kindell, the question is no longer whether automated pizza production is technically possible, but whether a company can make the equipment reliable and support it for long enough to justify the investment.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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