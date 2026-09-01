Selena Gomez Seeks Dismissal From $1.2 Million Wondermind Investor Lawsuit

Selena Gomez has asked a Delaware federal court to dismiss claims against her in a lawsuit brought by investors in Wondermind, the mental health startup she co-founded with her mother Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson. The plaintiffs say they invested nearly $1.2 million after receiving misleading assurances about the company’s leadership, business plans, and Gomez’s involvement.

Gomez’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has rejected those allegations and argued that she should not have been included in the case. Her legal team says she did not manage Wondermind’s day-to-day operations and served instead as a consultant and chief impact officer.

Investors Say Gomez Was Expected to Promote Wondermind

The lawsuit was filed on August 13 by investors who say they were told Gomez would play an active role in building and marketing the company. They argue that her large social media following was a key part of Wondermind’s value when they agreed to invest.

According to a Reuters report, the plaintiffs also allege that Wondermind failed to deliver several promised initiatives, including a mobile app, while struggling to meet obligations such as paying employees and vendors.

The investors are seeking to recover their investment and legal costs.

Gomez Calls Claims Against Her Meritless

Gomez’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the claims against her on August 26. Rosengart described the allegations as vague and contradictory and said Gomez never agreed to manage the business in the way the plaintiffs claim.

Her legal team also said it is considering seeking sanctions against the plaintiffs over her inclusion in the case.

Wondermind was founded in 2021 as a mental fitness platform offering content, podcasts, newsletters, and other resources. Gomez co-founded the company with Teefey and Pierson.

Case Raises Questions Over Celebrity Business Roles

The dispute also highlights the risks that can arise when a celebrity’s name and audience form part of a startup’s investment case.

Crisis communications consultant Lauren Beeching said family-run celebrity ventures can become harder to manage because personal relationships and commercial responsibilities may overlap. She argued that clear responsibilities and independent oversight can help separate a celebrity’s reputation from operational problems inside a business.

The court has not ruled on Gomez’s motion to dismiss, and the allegations against her, Teefey, Pierson, and Wondermind remain disputed.

Gomez continues to appear in Only Murders in the Building, while Wondermind’s legal dispute proceeds separately in federal court.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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