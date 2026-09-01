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Mail Sweeper Launches an Automated Inbox Platform After Users Reclaim 378 GB of Email Storage Space

ByEthan Lin

Sep 1, 2026

Mail Sweeper has launched as a complete inbox management platform, expanding from a one time cleanup tool into an automated system built to keep inboxes lean for good. The centerpiece of the relaunch is Dustpan, a background process that identifies low value mail as it arrives and routes it out of the primary inbox before it ever piles up. Alongside it, the platform now handles bulk removal from the heaviest senders, automatic labeling, and one click removal from recurring mailing lists.

The problem it addresses is quieter than spam and harder to solve. Most people receive well over a hundred messages a day, and almost none of them are deleted. Years of expired promotions, forgotten newsletters, and heavy attachments accumulate until an account reaches its free storage ceiling, at which point the choice is a weekend of manual sorting or a paid storage upgrade that renews forever. Automated inbox cleanup removes that choice entirely.

“I built this because my wife was paying for extra storage every month for an inbox she had never deleted from,” said Ryan Anderson, founder of Mail Sweeper. “She cleaned it out by hand once, and three weeks later it was full again. What we built is the part that keeps it clean after that.”

The scale of the cleanup is already measurable. Mail Sweeper users have swept more than 6.9 million emails and freed 378 GB of storage, keeping accounts under free tier limits and off recurring upgrade plans. Because stored mail draws power in data centers around the clock, that same volume represents roughly 2,000 kg of carbon avoided, a figure the company tracks publicly alongside its storage numbers on its email carbon footprint page.

With Dustpan running continuously, the company expects that pace to accelerate, as clutter is now cleared day to day rather than in occasional bursts.

About Mail Sweeper

Mail Sweeper is an automated inbox management platform that clears accumulated email clutter and keeps inboxes lean over time. The service never reads, stores, or sells email contents and is CASA certified.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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