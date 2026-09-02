Summit Home Lending Marks 20+ Years Serving Borrowers

The mortgage market of today looks considerably different than it did two decades ago. The image of a typical borrower as a salaried employee with straightforward W-2 income no longer reflects the full range of people seeking home financing. Self-employment, real estate investing, accumulated home equity, and increasingly complex financial profiles have created a growing need for mortgage companies capable of looking beyond conventional lending solutions. Summit Home Lending, an independent mortgage company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, has spent more than 20 years responding to that shift.

A Mortgage Market That Has Moved Beyond the Traditional Borrower

Lending guidelines have tightened across multiple housing cycles, while borrowers have become increasingly diverse. Business owners, independent contractors, gig workers, and real estate investors often document income differently than salaried employees, making financing through a single bank challenging.

Summit Home Lending has built its practice around this reality. Serving borrowers since 2005, the company focuses on financing strategies for those who may not fit traditional lending models, including self-employed borrowers, real estate investors, homeowners accessing equity, and those with complex financial situations.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Summit Home Lending considers each borrower’s goals and complete financial picture when recommending loan options.

A Broad Range of Traditional and Specialty Programs

One of the defining characteristics of Summit Home Lending is the breadth of its lending capabilities. As an independent mortgage company, it is not restricted to the products or guidelines of a single institution. Instead, its team can evaluate a wide range of financing options to help borrowers find solutions that fit their financial needs.

Traditional offerings include conventional loans and government-backed programs such as FHA loans, insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans, guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs for eligible service members and veterans. Summit Home Lending also provides jumbo financing for borrowers seeking loan amounts above conventional limits.

Beyond traditional programs, Summit Home Lending has developed a particular focus on loans for the self-employed. Business owners, independent contractors, and other self-employed borrowers may have strong businesses and healthy cash flow while their tax returns show lower taxable income because of legitimate business deductions. For qualified borrowers whose financial picture may not fit traditional documentation requirements, Summit Home Lending offers access to a range of alternative-documentation and Non-QM programs, including P&L-based loans, bank statement loans, and other specialty financing options. Rather than relying on a single method of documenting income, the company works to identify the program and documentation approach that best fits the borrower’s circumstances.

For real estate investors, Summit Home Lending also offers DSCR financing. Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) loans generally focus on an investment property’s rental income and ability to support its housing obligation rather than primarily qualifying the borrower through personal income.

The company also provides home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), home equity loans, reverse mortgages, and other Non-QM solutions. These flexible programs can benefit borrowers with complex financial profiles who may not qualify under standard mortgage guidelines.

The Team Behind the Company

Summit Home Lending emphasizes that its experienced team is just as important to the borrower experience as its range of loan products. With collective industry experience dating to the 1990s, the team brings knowledge spanning multiple housing cycles and regulatory changes.

The company believes clear communication, borrower education, and knowledgeable support are essential throughout the mortgage process. Borrowers and real estate partners work with a team focused on understanding their options and financial goals.

“Every borrower’s financial situation is different,” said Lisa Alley, President and CEO of Summit Home Lending. “Our job is to understand the full picture, explain the options available, and help identify a financing strategy that makes sense for that borrower. Having an experienced team and access to a wide range of lending programs allows us to help people whose needs may not fit neatly into a traditional lending box.”

This approach provides personalized support from inquiry through closing.

What Sets Summit Home Lending Apart

Summit Home Lending positions itself at the intersection of established experience and product diversity. The company combines the personal service associated with an independent mortgage firm with the flexibility to evaluate multiple lending options. This combination is particularly relevant for borrowers who might otherwise face limited choices when working with a single bank.

For self-employed borrowers, P&L-based loans, bank statement programs, and other alternative-documentation options may provide qualified borrowers with financing paths that better reflect the way they earn and document income. For real estate investors, DSCR financing can support portfolio growth based on property performance. For homeowners, HELOCs, home equity loans, and reverse mortgages offer avenues to access equity without necessarily refinancing an existing first mortgage. For those seeking traditional financing, conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo programs remain available.

The company’s emphasis on communication is a consistent theme in feedback from those it serves. Summit Home Lending maintains more than 500 combined customer reviews across major platforms, including a 4.9-star rating from 338 reviews on Google and a 4.7-star rating from 201 reviews on Yelp . Reviewers frequently note the team’s responsiveness and its ability to simplify complicated mortgage situations.

Recognized as Best Mortgage Broker in Orange County for 2026

Summit Home Lending’s experience and borrower-focused approach earned recognition in 2026, when Best of Best Review named the company Best Mortgage Broker in Orange County, California of 2026 . The recognition highlights the company’s more than 20 years in business, experienced mortgage team, and range of traditional and specialty financing options. Best of Best Review also recognized Summit Home Lending’s personalized service, clear communication, and ability to support borrowers with financial circumstances outside conventional lending models. The award reflects the company’s longstanding Orange County presence and commitment to serving homebuyers, homeowners, self-employed borrowers, and real estate investors.

Serving Borrowers Across Multiple States

Although Summit Home Lending is headquartered in Huntington Beach and maintains a strong presence in Southern California, the company serves borrowers in multiple states. Its local market experience is complemented by a broader geographic reach, allowing it to assist a range of clients beyond a single region.

Additional information about the company’s programs, along with tools such as a mortgage calculator and educational guides, is available at the Summit Home Lending website . The company also shares updates through its presence on Facebook and Instagram . You can email directly to Hello@SummitLR.com .

As the mortgage landscape evolves, Summit Home Lending remains focused on helping borrowers understand their options and make informed financing decisions. More than two decades after its founding, the company continues matching borrowers with solutions suited to their circumstances, supported by an experienced team throughout the lending process.

About Summit Home Lending

Summit Home Lending is an independent mortgage company dedicated to helping homeowners, homebuyers, real estate investors, and self-employed borrowers find financing solutions that fit their individual circumstances. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, the company offers conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo financing, along with HELOCs, home equity loans, reverse mortgages, DSCR investment property loans, P&L-based loans, bank statement programs, and other Non-QM solutions. Summit Home Lending serves borrowers in multiple states. NMLS #339255.