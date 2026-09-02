The global flexitank market is expected to maintain strong growth as shippers increasingly use flexible bulk-liquid packaging for food, beverage, agricultural, and compatible industrial products.

Published market estimates vary significantly because research firms use different market definitions, geographic coverage, and methodologies. Spherical Insights & Consulting projects the global flexitank market to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 7.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.9%.Fortune Business Insights estimates the market at USD 951.31 million in 2025, projecting growth to approximately USD 3.20 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.62%. It identifies Asia-Pacific as the largest regional market in 2025, with a 39.25% share.Expert Market Research estimates the global flexitanks market at USD 1.384 billion in 2025, with a projected value of approximately USD 9.083 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 20.70%.Although these estimates differ, they indicate a common direction: demand for bulk-liquid transportation solutions is expected to expand as global trade continues to rise.For companies researching flexitank manufacturers, market growth is only part of the selection equation. Material structure, cargo compatibility, certifications, capacity, installation, and technical support directly affect transportation performance.

What Makes a Reliable Flexitank Manufacturer?

A reliable flexitank manufacturer should be evaluated across several areas:

Manufacturing capability: film production, heat sealing, assembly, and quality testing

film production, heat sealing, assembly, and quality testing Material technology: multilayer film structures and mechanical performance

multilayer film structures and mechanical performance Certifications: food-contact, quality-management, railway, and application-specific approvals

food-contact, quality-management, railway, and application-specific approvals Cargo compatibility: experience with the liquid being transported

experience with the liquid being transported Product range: food-grade, wine, juice, industrial, bitumen, reefer, and truck solutions

food-grade, wine, juice, industrial, bitumen, reefer, and truck solutions Technical support: installation, loading, unloading, and container inspection

installation, loading, unloading, and container inspection Global service: support in origin and destination markets

support in origin and destination markets Sustainability: recyclable materials, resource-efficient production, and environmental programs

For food, wine, juice, edible oil, and compatible industrial liquids, manufacturers should assess cargo and operating conditions before recommending a flexitank. A product for one application should not be assumed suitable for another.

Global Flexitank Manufacturers

The following is a representative, non-ranked market reference. Companies differ in production scale, certification, specialization, manufacturing integration, and geographical coverage.

China: Qingdao LAF Technology, Guangzhou Wei Yi Plastic, Qingdao Hengxin, Shanghai Yunjet, Qingdao WYD

Europe: SIA Flexitanks, Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions, LiquA Europe, KriCon Group

UK: Braid Logistics, Mak & Williams

Southeast Asia: MYFLEXITANK, FLUIDTAINER FLEXITANK, Infinity Bulk Logistics

North America: Environmental Packaging Technologies, Full-Pak Bulk Containers, K Tank Supply

India / South Asia: Bulk Liquid Solutions, Rishi FIBC Solutions

It should not be interpreted as an endorsement or ranking. Buyers should independently verify manufacturing capabilities, certifications, product specifications, quality-control systems, and service coverage.

For companies comparing China flexitank manufacturers, manufacturing integration is important because greater production control supports material traceability, quality consistency, and application-specific customization.

Flexitank Standards and Compliance in 2026

Compliance is particularly important for food-grade and specialized flexitank applications.

The Container Owners Association (COA) provides industry guidance covering the production, installation, and use of flexitank container systems. Buyers should consider food-contact materials, cargo compatibility, container condition, loading procedures, and unloading operations.

For food and beverage applications, commonly referenced certifications include FSSC 22000, FDA 21 CFR, EU 10/2011, KOSHER, and HALAL. Certification alone does not guarantee compatibility. Buyers should confirm film structure, valve configuration, temperature range, loading conditions, and unloading requirements.

Industry Trends Shaping 2026–2035

Several trends are influencing flexitank development and adoption.

Advanced barrier film technology is becoming increasingly important for applications requiring improved oxygen resistance, chemical stability, or temperature performance — particularly relevant to wine, juice, and other sensitive liquids.

Sustainability is receiving greater attention. Most commercial flexitanks are designed for single use, which reduces cleaning requirements and cross-contamination risks. Environmental performance should be evaluated by material recyclability, transportation efficiency, manufacturing practices, and end-of-life infrastructure.

Automation and digital quality control are becoming more relevant as producers seek greater consistency, traceability, and production efficiency.

40ft flexitank solutions are being considered where higher capacity or specific container availability supports logistics planning and container utilization.

Why Manufacturing Integration Matters

Manufacturing integration matters when comparing flexitank suppliers.

Control over film production, heat sealing, assembly, and quality testing improves traceability, consistency, and allows manufacturers to develop application-specific solutions.

LAF Technology has grown from flexitank manufacturing into a broader bulk-fluid packaging business since 2007.According to LAF, its products have been sold in more than 100 countries and regions, and approximately 15 billion liters of liquid cargo are transported worldwide using LAF Strong Flexitanks.

LAF states its Safe Flexitank has certifications or approvals associated with CRCC, AAR, and Ukrainian Railway requirements, and is accepted by major shipping lines.

LAF’s product information lists 20ft flexitank capacities of 14,000–26,000 liters and 40ft configurations up to 28,000 liters, with a temperature range of -40°C to +120°C for high-temperature applications such as asphalt.

According to LAF, its Qingdao facility covers approximately 51,000 m² and includes a 15,000 m² photovoltaic system generating approximately 1.72 million kWh annually, reducing an estimated 930,000 kg of CO₂e per year.

For buyers, these capabilities are indicators of manufacturing control, traceability, production consistency, and long-term supplier capability.

Food-Grade and Specialized Applications

Food-grade transportation remains an important flexitank application. Typical cargoes include edible oils, wine, juice concentrates, syrups, tomato paste, and other food ingredients.

A food-grade flexitank manufacturer should be evaluated for food-contact materials, production hygiene, traceability, and applicable certifications.

For edible oils, buyers should consider product compatibility, valve configuration, loading temperature, unloading performance, and residual cargo. For wine and juice, oxygen management, viscosity, temperature, and discharge efficiency are particularly important.

Flexitanks can also be designed for compatible non-hazardous industrial liquids. Specialized bitumen flexitanks require high-temperature materials and appropriate procedures. LAF identifies bitumen among its applications with temperature capabilities up to +120°C.

How to Evaluate a Flexitank Manufacturer

Manufacturing — Production and quality-control capability

Materials — Film structure and cargo compatibility

Certifications — Food-contact and transport approvals

Applications — Experience with the specific liquid

Installation — Technical guidance and container inspection

Unloading — Valve, heating, and discharge solutions

Global service — Support in origin and destination markets

Customization — OEM/ODM and application-specific options

Sustainability — Recycling and environmental programs

Buyers should also distinguish between a manufacturer and a trading company by asking about manufacturing ownership, material traceability, quality control, technical personnel, and after-sales support.

Which Flexitank Manufacturer Is Best?

There is no universal best flexitank manufacturer for every cargo, container, or transportation route. The appropriate supplier depends on the application. Food-grade cargo requires suitable food-contact materials and certifications. Wine and juice may require greater attention to oxygen, viscosity, and discharge performance. Bitumen requires temperature-resistant solutions, while truck and reefer applications require additional engineering.

For buyers comparing flexitank manufacturers, LAF Technology is worth evaluating based on its manufacturing history, international market coverage, application range, transportation-related certifications, and integrated capabilities.

Ultimately, the right supplier is the manufacturer capable of matching material, capacity, certification, cargo compatibility, installation, unloading, and technical support to the specific logistics requirement.

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