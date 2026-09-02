Pentagon Adds ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government to GenAI.mil

The Pentagon has added ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government to GenAI.mil, giving up to 3 million civilian and military personnel access to generative AI tools customized for government use. The secure portal is designed to let Department of Defense employees use commercial AI models without routing sensitive government data through standard consumer services.

GenAI.mil launched last year with Google Gemini and has already onboarded more than 1.7 million unique users, according to a Defense Department announcement. The military versions are also exempt from data collection practices that can apply to consumer technology products.

ChatGPT Mil Targets Routine Unclassified Work

ChatGPT Mil was developed through OpenAI for Government and is intended to provide an experience similar to the commercial version of ChatGPT. It will support chat, files, projects, and custom GPTs, with additional features planned over time.

The Pentagon said the tool is intended for document-heavy and routine unclassified work, including administrative tasks, logistics, planning, and policy. The deployment is designed to give personnel access to commercial frontier AI models while keeping government information within approved channels.

Grok for Government is being positioned for a wider range of operational uses. The Defense Department said the tool could support areas including acquisition research, supply-chain management, collaboration, and knowledge continuity.

The department said Grok could help personnel complete missions faster and with greater precision across multiple operational settings. Grok for Government is being offered through Starshield AI, which is connected to SpaceX’s secure Starshield satellite network.

Claude Remains Absent From the Pentagon’s AI Portal

The additions also leave Anthropic’s Claude outside GenAI.mil. The Trump administration previously designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk after the company refused to provide unrestricted Pentagon access to its AI models and insisted on maintaining certain safety restrictions.

Anthropic is currently challenging that designation in court. The dispute has led the Pentagon to continue expanding relationships with other AI and cloud providers instead.

The Pentagon has already signed agreements with several technology companies to expand its AI capabilities, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Reflection AI. Those agreements include work involving AI deployments on classified networks as the department continues adding commercial systems to its internal technology infrastructure.

ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government now join Gemini as the main frontier AI models available through GenAI.mil. The portal is intended to centralize access for military and civilian personnel while separating government use from ordinary consumer AI services.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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