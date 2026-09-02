DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Kalshi Permanently Bans George Santos and Fines Him $71,356 Over State of the Union Trades

ByJolyen

Sep 2, 2026

Kalshi Permanently Bans George Santos and Fines Him $71,356 Over State of the Union Trades

Kalshi has permanently banned former Republican Rep. George Santos from its prediction market platform and fined him $71,356 over trades tied to his attendance at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. The action is the first lifetime ban issued by the company.

Kalshi has also penalized and suspended several political candidates accused of trading on markets connected to their own races. They include Maine Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Ben Midgley, Republican congressional nominee Laurie Buckhout, and former California gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck.

Kalshi Says Santos Influenced a Market He Traded On

According to Kalshi’s disciplinary notice, its compliance department established reasonable cause to believe Santos traded contracts based on whether he would attend the State of the Union. Kalshi said Santos was prohibited from trading in the market because he could influence the underlying event himself.

The company said Santos placed a series of trades and later made public statements about whether he would attend the address. Kalshi accused him of making statements intended to influence the prices of the contracts and said he earned $17,839 from the activity.

Besides permanently suspending Santos from direct or indirect access to Kalshi, the company imposed the $71,356 financial penalty.

Santos responded on X by thanking Kalshi for what he described as a lifetime ban from its “gambling platform.” He also questioned how long the company would remain in operation.

CFTC Previously Penalized Santos Over the Same Trading

The Kalshi action follows a separate Commodity Futures Trading Commission settlement over the same State of the Union trading activity. Santos agreed to pay an additional $35,000 under that settlement.

The CFTC said Santos traded contracts between February 12 and February 25, 2026, while posting statements on social media about his plans to attend the address. According to the regulator, those statements caused contract prices to move in directions that benefited his positions.

Kalshi’s disciplinary actions also extend to candidates who traded on their own political contests. Midgley lost the Republican primary for Maine governor, while Cloobeck previously ran for governor of California.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Santos’ lifetime ban.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Pentagon Adds ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government to GenAI.mil
Sep 2, 2026 Jolyen
Flexitank Manufacturer Guide 2026: Market Trends, Standards and Supplier Selection
Sep 2, 2026 Ethan Lin
HuskyTail Digital Marketing Announces AiSEO Services
Sep 2, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801