Las Vegas consultancy helps local service businesses adapt from conventional rankings to visibility in AI answer engines.

HuskyTail Digital Marketing, a Las Vegas-based search consultancy founded by Stephen Gardner, announced the expansion of its AiSEO and Generative Engine Optimization services for local service businesses and multi-location brands. The announcement reflects a broader change in how customers find businesses online, as search behavior increasingly moves from lists of website links to direct recommendations from ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The company’s service model is designed to help businesses understand how these systems evaluate, mention, cite, and recommend companies in local markets.

From Rankings to Recommendations

For more than two decades, search engine optimization focused on ranking within a page of results. Businesses competed for position, visibility, clicks, and local map placement. That framework still matters, but HuskyTail Digital Marketing says it is no longer sufficient for companies that depend on calls, form fills, booked appointments, and local discovery. AI answer engines increasingly summarize information from multiple sources, then present users with a limited set of recommendations.

The practical effect is significant for service companies. A homeowner looking for an emergency plumber, a business owner comparing tax professionals, or a customer evaluating home services may no longer scan ten links before making contact. They may instead ask an AI system for a recommendation and receive a short answer. HuskyTail’s AiSEO work focuses on the signals that help those systems understand whether a business is credible, relevant, geographically appropriate, and clearly described.

A Founder-Led Response to a Search Shift

Gardner brings a combination of search experience and operating experience to the new service emphasis. Before founding HuskyTail Digital Marketing, he worked on Google’s Search Team, studied computer science at Rochester Institute of Technology, and spent more than 20 years in digital marketing leadership and consulting. His background also includes serving as Director of Marketing for The Life Coach School during a period in which the company grew from $1 million to $50 million in revenue.

“Search used to give you ten chances to be seen on a page. AI gives you one. Either you’re the answer, or you don’t exist,” said Stephen Gardner, founder and AiSEO consultant at HuskyTail Digital Marketing. Gardner said the company’s work is focused on translating that reality into practical strategy for local service businesses. Information about his professional background is available through his LinkedIn profile , while company updates are shared on the HuskyTail Digital Marketing LinkedIn page .

Built Around Local Service Visibility

HuskyTail Digital Marketing works with service-based companies and multi-location brands, rather than general consumer e-commerce or broad national campaigns. Its local search programs include Google Business Profile optimization, Google Maps 3-Pack targeting, citation development, on-page search engine optimization, schema architecture, content planning, website performance improvements, and reporting. Schema is structured data that helps search engines and AI systems interpret details such as business type, services, service areas, reviews, and contact information.

The company also builds websites intended to support both conventional search visibility and AI discovery. Its approach emphasizes technical clarity, market-specific pages, high-intent service content, review strategy, and ongoing audits. Plans begin at $297 per month on a month-to-month basis, with no long-term contracts stated by the company. HuskyTail says reporting is written in plain language and tied to business indicators such as calls, leads, and customers rather than rankings alone.

Recognition For AI SEO Leadership

Stephen Gardner and HuskyTail Digital Marketing have been recognized as the “ Best AI SEO Agency in Las Vegas of 2026 .” The award is published by BestofBestReview.com and recognizes Gardner’s work in AI SEO and the evolving search landscape.

With experience on Google’s Search Team and more than two decades in marketing and business, Gardner founded HuskyTail to help businesses adapt to AI-driven search. The recognition reflects his focus on helping brands improve how they appear in emerging AI search experiences.

AISEO and GEO in Plain Language

AiSEO refers to search optimization for AI-assisted search experiences, including Google AI Overviews and conversational tools. Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, refers to improving the likelihood that a business is understood and cited by systems that generate answers rather than simply list webpages. HuskyTail’s methodology assesses whether AI engines mention a business, cite its website or profiles, connect it to a service category, and recognize it as relevant in a defined market.

That work requires more than publishing content. It can include refining site architecture, consolidating business information, improving internal linking, clarifying service area signals, strengthening local entities, and aligning external citations. HuskyTail also monitors how AI systems describe the company or client category over time. The goal is not to suggest guaranteed placement, which the company does not claim, but to create the factual and technical foundation AI systems can rely on when generating local recommendations.

Las Vegas Base, Nationwide Reach

Gardner relocated to Las Vegas in late 2024 and built HuskyTail Digital Marketing full-time around the next evolution of search. The company serves businesses in the Las Vegas Valley, including Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and nearby communities, while also working with clients nationwide. HuskyTail maintains social channels on Facebook and Instagram for company updates, search education, and local business visibility topics.

The agency reports a 94 percent client retention rate and a 5.0 rating on its Google Business Profile . Additional third-party references include its Clutch profile and a Trustpilot listing . Business inquiries may be directed huskytaildigital.com (702) 786-1309 or email them at support@huskytaildigital.com .

The Mascot Behind the Name

HuskyTail Digital Marketing is named for Everest, Gardner’s rescue Siberian Husky and the company’s mascot. The name reflects an operating style based on endurance, direction, and consistency. Gardner also supports Hearts for Huskies Rescue and volunteers with The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. The company’s internal phrase, “Built on Strategy. Backed by Clarity. No Fluff,” is used to describe its preference for focused execution and transparent communication.

As AI search continues to reshape the discovery process, HuskyTail Digital Marketing is positioning its AiSEO and GEO services as a structured response for businesses that rely on local demand. The company’s announcement centers on helping organizations move from measuring visibility only by keyword position to understanding whether their business can be interpreted, trusted, and recommended by AI answer systems.

About HuskyTail Digital Marketing

HuskyTail Digital Marketing is a Las Vegas-based AI SEO, GEO, local SEO, and website strategy consultancy founded by Stephen Gardner. The company works with local service businesses and multi-location brands seeking stronger visibility in Google, Google Maps, Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and other AI answer environments. HuskyTail combines technical search strategy, plain-language reporting, content architecture, local authority development, and AI-informed optimization. The company is founder-led and serves clients in the Las Vegas Valley and nationwide.