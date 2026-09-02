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Lions Gate Railings Announces Expanded Custom Railing and Gate Services Across Vancouver and North Shore

ByEthan Lin

Sep 2, 2026

The expanded focus includes custom railing systems, metal gates, fencing solutions, and staircase railings designed for a range of residential and commercial applications. Lions Gate Railings currently provides custom aluminum railings, glass railings, steel railing systems, gates, fences, and staircase solutions across British Columbia.

“Our goal is to continue providing customized fabrication and installation solutions that meet the specific requirements of each project,” said the Lions Gate Railings team. “Every property has different design considerations, and our approach is focused on creating railing and gate systems that fit each application.”

Expanded Focus on Custom Railing Installations

As part of this announcement, Lions Gate Railings is highlighting its expanded range of custom railing options for residential and commercial projects.

The company’s railing solutions include:

  • Glass railing systems
  • Aluminum railings
  • Steel railings
  • Cable railing systems
  • Custom handrails
  • Stair railing installations

These systems are designed for various applications, including balconies, decks, exterior stairs, entrances, and commercial properties.

New Emphasis on Custom Gate Fabrication

Along with railing solutions, Lions Gate Railings is expanding its focus on custom gate projects for Vancouver and North Shore properties.

The company provides custom gate solutions including:

  • Pedestrian gates
  • Metal entrance gates
  • Custom-designed property gates
  • Matching railing and fencing systems
  • Automatic metal Driveway gates

By offering coordinated railing and gate fabrication, the company helps property owners maintain a consistent design approach across exterior features.

Supporting Vancouver and North Shore Construction Projects

The announcement reflects Lions Gate Railings’ continued work with homeowners, builders, and contractors across Vancouver, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver.

The company’s service areas include communities throughout the Lower Mainland and North Shore, where residential renovations, new construction projects, and exterior upgrades often require customized metalwork solutions.

Custom Solutions for Residential and Commercial Properties

Lions Gate Railings provides custom metal fabrication services for:

  • Residential homes
  • Multi-unit developments
  • Commercial buildings
  • Renovation projects
  • New construction projects

Each project begins with understanding the property requirements, design preferences, and installation conditions before developing a suitable railing or gate solution.

About Lions Gate Railings

Lions Gate Railings is a Vancouver-based railing and metalwork company specializing in custom railings, gates, fences, and staircase solutions for residential and commercial properties. The company serves Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and surrounding British Columbia communities.

For more information about Lions Gate Railings’ custom railing and gate solutions, visit the company’s website.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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