Perfect Stones Publishes 2026 Granite Countertop Installation Guide for Charleston-Area Homeowners

The South Carolina countertop fabricator says its typical process takes 5 to 14 days from consultation to installation, with estimates generally prepared within 24 hours.

CHARLESTON, S.C., September 3, 2026 — Perfect Stones Countertops has published updated 2026 guidance explaining how a residential countertop project moves from the first consultation through measurement, fabrication and final installation for homeowners across the Charleston area.

Perfect Stones currently lists a typical turnaround of 5 to 14 days from consultation to installation. The company says estimates are generally prepared within 24 hours, with fabrication and installation completed within 14 days of the estimate when the project is ready to move forward.

According to owner Iurii Pirogov, the overall number is useful, but homeowners should also understand what has to happen inside that window. “People hear five to fourteen days and naturally focus on the installation date,” Pirogov said. “But the installation is the end of the process. Before we cut anything, the dimensions have to be right, the layout has to be confirmed, and we need to know exactly what is going into that countertop.”

The company’s project process begins with consultation and measurement, followed by project planning and approval. The slab is then fabricated for the individual space before delivery and installation.

For new kitchens, Perfect Stones advises that base cabinets should be permanently installed before final countertop measurements are taken. Remodels can require additional preparation depending on the existing countertop and cabinet configuration.Cutout information is another part of scheduling that homeowners may not anticipate. Specifications for sinks, faucets, cooktops and other fixtures that affect the countertop need to be established before the corresponding cuts are finalized.

Perfect Stones explains in its installation guidance that accurate measurements must account for cabinet dimensions, walls, corners, appliance clearances and conditions such as walls that are not perfectly square. Because stone is rigid, those variations need to be incorporated into the fabrication plan rather than corrected by forcing the finished countertop into the space.

“A countertop is not a stock piece that we take off a shelf and bring to the house,” Pirogov said. “Every project is measured for the actual room. The walls may not be perfectly straight, the cabinets may have small variations, and the slab itself has to be planned around the project. That is why we treat every job as custom.” After measurements and specifications are confirmed, fabrication begins.

Perfect Stones’ published fabrication process includes laying out the slab for the project, precision cutting and CNC processing for detailed openings and edge work. The company’s technical guide describes a progressive edge-polishing process using diamond polishing steps ranging from 50 grit to 3,000 grit. The process is followed by hand-finishing and quality control before the fabricated pieces leave the production facility.

“For a homeowner, fabrication can look like the quiet part because they are not seeing work happen inside their kitchen,” Pirogov said. “For us, that is where a large part of the project is happening. We are cutting a material that may be difficult or impossible to put back once it is removed, so the production team has to work from information that has already been checked.”

Perfect Stones operates its own production facility in Summerville and states that its specialists handle the work from measurement through installation. The company has more than 15 years of industry experience and serves customers through locations in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Beaufort. Keeping measurement, fabrication and installation within the same operation is also part of the company’s approach to project scheduling.

“The timeline only works when the different parts of the job communicate with each other,” Pirogov said. “The person measuring the project, the people fabricating it and the installation team all need to be working from the same information. Speed without that coordination is not useful. The goal is to move efficiently without creating a problem that has to be solved at the customer’s house.”

Perfect Stones says the 5-to-14-day timeline should be treated as a typical project window rather than a universal completion guarantee. Material availability, site readiness, project complexity and changes made after measurements can affect an individual schedule. For homeowners planning a renovation, Pirogov recommends thinking about countertop scheduling before the cabinets and appliances are finalized rather than treating the countertop as the last isolated purchase.

“The best project is not the one where everybody rushes at the end,” Pirogov said. “It is the one where the homeowner understands the sequence from the beginning. We can tell them what needs to be ready, when we can measure, what information production needs, and then everybody is working toward the same installation date.”

Perfect Stones has published a detailed 2026 Granite Countertop Installation guide that explains the process in greater depth, including measurement and planning, slab selection, fabrication, CNC processing, polishing, inspection, installation and countertop care.

About Perfect Stones

Perfect Stones is a Charleston-area countertop fabricator and installer serving 22 cities across the South Carolina Lowcountry. The company has locations in Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and Beaufort and works with granite, quartz, marble, quartzite and onyx.

Media Contact

Perfect Stones Countertops

Address: 302 Thorpe Rd, Summerville, SC

Email: info@ps-countertops.com

Phone: (843) 834-4789

Website:https://ps-countertops.com/