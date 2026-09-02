As magnesium supplements experience unprecedented demand across the wellness industry, family-owned Beach Pharmaceuticals has launched an expanded direct-to-consumer online platform and flexible subscription service for its heritage supplement, Beelith .

While newer brands rapidly enter the market to capitalize on trending wellness searches, Beelith has maintained a continuous presence on pharmacy shelves for over six decades. Originally formulated in the late 1950s by founder Richard Beach Jenkins, the Tampa-based company combines magnesium with vitamin B6 to support daily balance, muscle function, restful sleep, bone strength, and sustained energy levels.

The surge in public awareness around magnesium highlights a mineral long recognized in clinical research. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements , magnesium serves as a cofactor in more than 300 enzymatic reactions regulating diverse biochemical pathways in the body. Paired with vitamin B6 to support cellular uptake and stress regulation, the dual-action formula helps replenish essential nutrients often depleted by modern diets and everyday stress.

Manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility, Beelith adheres to current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) guidelines. The rigorous quality control standards ensure purity, consistency, and exact potency in every batch, differentiating the brand from unverified market entrants.

The direct-to-consumer expansion allows customers nationwide to access automated deliveries, subscription savings, and free shipping on all orders. Through the new platform, Beach Pharmaceuticals also provides educational resources, including research-backed wellness insights, holistic health guidance, and dietary strategies for maintaining optimal mineral balance.

Now led by Executive Chairman Steve Jenkins, a chemist and second-generation industry leader carrying the family legacy forward, Beach Pharmaceuticals continues its founding mission of delivering research-informed products with complete manufacturing transparency. The company remains headquartered in Tampa, Florida, serving multi-generational customers who have relied on the formula for over 60 years.

About Beelith and Beach Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 1957 by Richard Beach Jenkins in Tampa, Florida, Beach Pharmaceuticals is a family-owned healthcare manufacturer dedicated to high-quality prescription and over-the-counter wellness solutions. Its flagship supplement, Beelith, combines magnesium and vitamin B6 to deliver trusted daily health support. Every bottle is produced in the USA under strict cGMP standards to ensure premium quality, safety, and reliability.

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