The 28th CHINA HI-TECH FAIR Asia Aerospace Industry Expo Takes Off: Connecting Innovation, Industry, and Opportunity

As global climate change converges with a new wave of technological revolution, expanding into space is not only an inevitable direction but also a key force reshaping the future economic landscape. Air-space integration has become a major driver of technological breakthroughs and industrial upgrading. As one of humanity’s most ambitious technological endeavors, the aerospace industry represents a market worth more than RMB 10 trillion. With China’s strategy of becoming a leading aerospace nation advancing steadily, the industry is entering a major period of strategic opportunity with enormous commercial potential.

At this pivotal moment, the Asia Aerospace Industry Expo, a key thematic exhibition of CHINA HI-TECH FAIR, officially extends its invitation to the world. From November 26–28, 2026, Shenzhen will host a major aerospace event bringing together cutting-edge technologies, industry leaders, and large-scale investment capital.

Building on CHINA HI-TECH FAIR’s 27-year brand legacy, this internationally oriented professional exhibition will feature 50,000 m² of exhibition space and bring together more than 1,000 leading companies across the aerospace value chain. It will serve not only as a major platform for showcasing aerospace achievements, but also as a key hub for global technology exchange, industrial cooperation, and investment matchmaking.

Why Exhibit? Ten Key Advantages

National Strategic Priority: A technologically advanced nation must also be a strong aerospace nation. Developing the aerospace economy is a key national strategy and an essential part of advancing air-space integration and strengthening national aerospace capabilities;

Strong Policy Support: Commercial spaceflight has been included in China’s Government Work Report for three consecutive years, while the goal of building a leading aerospace nation has been incorporated into the 15th Five-Year Plan. The industry is entering a period of unprecedented opportunity;

Rapid Market Expansion: China’s commercial space market exceeded RMB 2.8 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach RMB 7.8 trillion by 2030. The combined market capitalization of listed aviation manufacturing companies exceeds RMB 5.37 trillion, highlighting the sector’s rapid growth;

Strategic Location: The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ranks among the world’s leading bay areas. Located at its core, Shenzhen leverages Qianhai and its strategic position along the Belt and Road to connect Asia-Pacific markets and reach global markets as a world-class technology hub;

Strong Industry Cluster: The Pearl River Delta, led by Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Zhuhai, is home to more than 20,000 aerospace-related companies, with total aerospace industry output approaching RMB 1 trillion;

Rich Innovation Resources: Shenzhen is home to leading research institutions such as the Shenzhen Institute of Harbin Institute of Technology. Its satellite navigation terminal industry ranks first nationwide, and the city has established the world’s first integrated ground-air intelligent connected testing base, supported by a high concentration of core technical talent;

Strong Industrial Planning: Shenzhen’s “20+8” industrial strategy identifies aerospace technology as a key future industry, focusing on aerospace information, remote sensing and navigation, equipment manufacturing, and other core areas while promoting technological innovation and industrial base development;

Convenient Cross-Border Cooperation: Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area serve as major gateways for aerospace companies expanding internationally. The region brings together more than 5,000 global investors and maintains strong connections with China’s major defense industry groups and global buyers, creating diverse opportunities for cross-border cooperation;

Comprehensive Capital Services: As one of China’s leading financial and investment centers, Shenzhen is adjacent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and supported by a multi-tier capital market system, including the ChiNext Market. With thousands of private equity institutions, the city provides capital support across the full business lifecycle, from angel investment to IPO;

Efficient Resource Matching: Nearly 1,000 leading companies across the industry chain will gather at the Expo, covering rockets, satellites, terminal applications, and other key areas, making it a major platform for targeted industry matchmaking.

Five Exhibition Areas Covering the Entire Aerospace Value Chain

Rocket Technology & Equipment: Heavy-lift launch vehicles, reusable rockets, launch control systems, commercial launch services, and other technologies across the rocket industry chain.

Satellites & Terminal Equipment: Low-Earth orbit communication satellites, high-resolution remote sensing satellites, navigation terminals, data reception equipment, and other advanced products.

Aerospace Propulsion Systems: Rocket engines, aircraft engines, new-energy propulsion solutions, testing technologies, and maintenance solutions.

Aerospace Communications, Tracking & Control: Satellite navigation, integrated air-space communications, AI-powered data analytics platforms, tracking and control radar, and other intelligent systems.

Aerospace Materials & Structures: Specialty alloys, composite materials, 3D-printed structural components, and other advanced lightweight materials and components.

In addition to cutting-edge exhibits, the Expo will host major events including the Aerospace Technology Commercialization & Industrialization Forum, Global Procurement Matchmaking Conference, and Global Investment & Financing Matchmaking Session. These events will provide efficient platforms for technology exchange, business cooperation, and capital connections, helping companies connect with upstream and downstream partners and capture new market opportunities.

The Expo will leverage CHINA HI-TECH FAIR’s media network of more than 3,000 outlets, over 7 billion impressions, and more than 15,000 in-depth reports to amplify exhibitors’ brand influence and technological strengths worldwide. Whether your goal is to showcase core products, expand into new markets, pursue technology partnerships, or connect with high-quality capital, this is a key platform for your business.

The RMB 10 trillion-plus aerospace market is taking off, and industry leaders from around the world are gathering. We warmly invite aerospace companies across the value chain, research institutions, investment organizations, and industry partners to join us in Shenzhen to explore new aerospace opportunities, build a stronger industry ecosystem, and open a new chapter for the future.