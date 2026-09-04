WyntounX.com Announces Wyntoun Xavier Henderson’s Selection for the 2026 Art Teachers Professional Art Exhibition

Wyntoun Xavier Henderson, an award winning multi disciplinary artist known for his work across illustration, design, painting, sculpture, digital media and art education, has been announced as a featured participant in the 2026 Art Teachers Professional Art Exhibition. The exhibition is scheduled to run from July 19 to August 16, 2026, at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Dallas, Texas.

Operating professionally as WyntounX.com Innovations, Henderson will present a selection of works that reflect the range of his artistic career and his long standing commitment to creative education. The exhibition highlights professional artists who also serve as educators, offering the public an opportunity to view the personal artistic visions and technical mastery of art teachers whose creative work continues beyond the classroom.

A Career Rooted in Art, Education and Service

Henderson’s artistic journey began in the early 1980s after college, when he worked as a contracted Directory Artist for Southwestern Bell. In that role, he designed customer advertisements for the Yellow Pages, gaining commercial design experience and developing the visual discipline that supported later freelance commissions.

An early sign of public recognition came when Henderson donated a print of an original pencil portrait of his late maternal grandfather, McKinley Fleming Sr., to a Sickle Cell Benefit annual luncheon and live art auction. Fleming, a sharecropper who helped raise Henderson’s mother, the eldest of 16 children, on a farm in Alma, Texas, became the subject of a meaningful family inspired work. The portrait received the highest bid that year after the charity’s auction donations were completed and verified, leading to additional portrait commissions and wider attention for Henderson’s work.

Henderson later transitioned into art education, dedicating more than three decades to teaching as a certified art specialist across grade levels in urban public schools. During that time, he shared professional art knowledge with thousands of students while continuing to develop his own creative practice. His career shift, made while raising his now grown professional children, including one who became an attorney, shaped his perspective on resilience, discipline and purposeful creative expression.

A Diverse Neo Realist Practice

Henderson’s work is rooted in a neo realist style shaped by observation, spirituality, environmental awareness and what he describes as a cerebral science vision. One of his notable early honors was “Common Threads,” a color pencil poster that earned a first place finalist recognition and a $2,500 purchase award sponsored by AT&T in 1994.

“God is the ultimate artist that inspires my creative process,” said Henderson.

That inspiration appears across a body of work that includes wall murals, watercolor paintings, digital illustration, graphic design, commissioned portraits, book illustrations, comics and sculpture. His sculptural practice incorporates ceramics, wood and found objects, including recycled POM Wonderful bottles, reflecting his interest in environmental history and material reuse.

Henderson’s environmental art includes his “Enlightenment Hope Module Lamps,” a series of LED light sculptures created from repurposed plastic waste and found materials. The project reflects his goal of transforming discarded objects into functional art while addressing broader themes of order, light and renewal.

Expanding Into Film, Games, Books and Culinary Creativity

Henderson’s creative output also extends into film related art, digital gaming, publishing and product ideas. His hero characters and paintings were used to decorate parts of the set for the film “Caged,” available on Amazon Prime and written, directed and produced by Fredrick Leach. Henderson also created an alter ego connected to the film as a comic book superhero.

In digital media, Henderson is developing educational video games with a health science emphasis. The series features a microbial hero named Ray Armadillo and includes “BioZone Runner” for younger audiences and “Meta BioZone Run” for teens and adults. The first game is available, while the second title is slated for a June 2026 debut on the App Store, with access planned for mobile users.

His literary work includes original comic books available on Amazon and a devotional picture book in development that combines selected biblical scriptures with atmospheric sky photography. He also continues to create commissioned portraits, book illustrations and other custom artworks for clients.

Henderson’s broader creative philosophy includes unconventional projects beyond traditional art forms. His TURBACON Snack Chips, made from all turkey meat, reflect a culinary concept inspired by his late mother, Rosie Lee, who treated cooking as a creative practice shaped by selected spices, herbs and flavor combinations.

Artistic Vision and Future Goals

Henderson encourages collectors, gallery curators and museum curators to view his artworks as part of a long term creative journey shaped by lived experience, spiritual reflection and technical exploration. His message to viewers is centered on meaningful engagement with the artist’s perspective and the value embedded in each work.

Looking ahead, Henderson is focused on promoting and marketing his diverse body of work, including exhibition opportunities, print sales, commissioned artwork, digital projects and creative products. His goal is to expand the reach of his art while using his talents to support others, a commitment influenced by the entrepreneurial and philanthropic examples of both of his parents, including his real estate broker father.

The Art Teachers Professional Art Exhibition at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library provides a platform for the public to engage with artists such as Henderson, whose work reflects both professional artistic achievement and decades of educational service. His participation underscores the role of art teachers not only in shaping future creators but also in contributing to the cultural landscape through their own creative practice.

Henderson extends gratitude for the opportunity to share his passion and artistic vision through the exhibition. His ongoing work across fine art, digital media, publishing, education and environmental design reflects a commitment to exploring new creative frontiers while remaining grounded in personal history, faith and service.

About WyntounX.com Innovations

WyntounX.com Innovations is the professional creative platform of Wyntoun Xavier Henderson, an award winning artist, illustrator, designer, sculptor, art educator and digital creator. Henderson’s body of work includes neo realist art, murals, watercolor paintings, commissioned portraits, comic books, book illustrations, environmental sculpture, digital design and educational gaming projects. Through WyntounX Innovations, Henderson continues to develop art and creative media that connect personal history, faith, education, environmental awareness and imaginative storytelling.

For additional information about hiring Wyntoun Xavier Henderson, upcoming exhibitions and art showings, print sales, commissioned artwork, media inquiries or creative projects, contact Henderson at wyntounhenderson@gmail.com . Additional information about his artwork, portfolio, and ongoing projects is available at wyntounx.com . Henderson also shares updates and new creative works through his social media channels, including Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , TikTok , and his Amazon Author Page . Visit AppStore for digital video gamers to subscribe to his game title series BioZone Runner and MetaBiozone Run .