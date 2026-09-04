TikTok Adds Voice, Polls and Photo Carousels to Comments

TikTok is expanding its comment sections with voice messages, polls, photo carousels and Live Photo support. The new features are designed to give users and creators more ways to interact beneath videos beyond traditional text and single-image comments.

TikTok detailed the changes in an official announcement on Thursday. Some features are available globally now, while others will roll out over the next month.

Voice Comments Allow One-Minute Audio Messages

Voice Comments let users record audio directly inside a video’s comment section. Users can tap the microphone icon in the comment box, record a message of up to one minute and post it for others to play.

TikTok said voice comments will follow the same Community Guidelines as other content on the platform. The company uses automated and human moderation methods, including speech-to-text transcription, to identify audio that violates its rules.

Voice Comments are rolling out globally over the next month to users aged 18 and older. The feature extends TikTok’s existing use of audio beyond videos and into conversations between users.

Creators can also add polls when commenting on their own videos. The feature had previously been available to some users and is now being released globally.

Polls can include up to five choices and remain open for a period selected by the creator. TikTok suggested uses such as letting viewers choose future video topics, outfits, meals or other options, with results visible directly in the comments.

Photo Comments Gain Carousels and Live Photos

TikTok is increasing the number of photos users can attach to a comment from one to nine. The images appear as a photo carousel that viewers can browse without leaving the comment section.

Photo carousel comments will roll out globally over the next month. TikTok is also adding support for Live Photo comments, which include a short period of motion before displaying the full image.

Live Photo comments are available globally now. Together, the additions give TikTok’s comment sections several interaction formats commonly found in messaging and social networking apps.

The updates extend TikTok’s comment system beyond text, images and replies as the company adds more ways for users to communicate beneath individual videos.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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