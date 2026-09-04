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Google Adds Gemini-Powered Live Features to Gmail, Docs and Keep

ByJolyen

Sep 4, 2026

Google Adds Gemini-Powered Live Features to Gmail, Docs and Keep

Google is launching conversational AI features in Gmail, Docs, and Keep that let users search, draft, and organize information using natural-language voice or text prompts. The tools, called Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep Live, were first previewed at Google I/O in May and are now beginning to roll out to paid Google AI subscribers.

The features are powered by Gemini and are designed to reduce the need for traditional search boxes, manual drafting, and typed note-taking across Google’s productivity apps.

Gmail Live Lets Users Ask Questions About Their Inbox

Gmail Live allows users to ask questions about email content through a Gemini-powered assistant instead of manually searching their inbox. The app displays a live transcript while users interact with the assistant.

The feature is available to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers. Google says it will initially support English on iOS and Android.

Docs Live focuses on writing and research. Users can describe what they want to create, and Gemini can generate a first draft while pulling information from sources including Gmail, Drive, chat, and the web.

Docs Live is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra customers. Google says access for Workspace Business customers will follow.

Keep Live Adds Voice-Based Note Taking

Keep Live turns Google Keep into a voice-driven scratchpad for notes, lists, and simple planning tasks. Users can dictate information instead of typing and ask Gemini to assemble content such as shopping lists or recipe ingredients.

For example, a user could ask Keep Live to list ingredients needed for shakshouka and have those items added directly to a note.

Google has been adding more voice-based AI capabilities across its products in recent months. In April, the company introduced cross-app dictation in its native Gemini app for Mac.

The Pixel 11 series later added Rambler, a Gemini-powered dictation feature that removes filler words while converting speech into text. In August, Google also introduced Gemini 3.5 Transcribe, a model designed specifically for speech-to-text tasks.

Gmail Live is available to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra users, while Docs Live and Keep Live require a Pro or Ultra subscription. Google says all three features will initially be available in English on iOS and Android before expanding to Workspace Business customers.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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