Circular Unveils Ring 3 Pro and Ring 3 Slim With NFC Payments and Health Tracking

Circular has introduced its Ring 3 series, a new smart ring lineup that includes the Ring 3 Pro and Ring 3 Slim. Both models add NFC contactless payments, haptic vibration alerts, wireless charging, 50-meter water resistance, and support for sizes 6 through 14.

The company outlined the new lineup on its Ring 3 product page, where it says preorders will open in December 2026. Circular also said pricing and preorder details will be announced in the coming months, and the rings are expected to become available in early 2027.

Two Models Target Different Buyers

The Ring 3 Pro is positioned as the higher-end model and is slimmer than its predecessor. It includes FDA-cleared ECG for AFib detection, blood pressure trend tracking, glucose insights, advanced sleep analysis, and broader biometric monitoring, with battery life of up to 12 days.

The Ring 3 Slim is the lighter and thinner version, aimed at users who want a smaller ring with core wellness features. It tracks sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO₂, skin temperature, and daily activity, and offers up to 10 days of battery life.

Circular says both models are made from titanium steel and will be sold in gold, rose gold, silver, and black finishes. The company also says both devices support secure contactless payments with supported Visa and Mastercard cards.

Circular Adds Vibration Alerts and Payment Features

A key addition across the Ring 3 range is the haptic engine, which allows the rings to vibrate for silent alarms, medication reminders, health alerts, and guided breathing exercises. Circular says these alerts are available on both the Pro and Slim models.

Circular CEO Amaury Kosman said the Slim version was created for people who want a more compact smart ring with essential health tracking and contactless payments, without every advanced health feature. He said the company sees demand for a ring that combines everyday convenience with core wellness functions in a smaller form factor.

The Ring 3 series arrives during a more competitive year for smart rings, following the launches of Oura Ring 5 and RingConn Gen 3. Circular is also continuing to support existing Ring 2 users, and its Ring 3 page says account history and app access will carry over for customers upgrading to the new devices.

Circular’s waitlist page says Ring 2 owners will receive a special upgrade price when preorders open. The company has not yet announced final pricing for either Ring 3 model.

Featured image credits: Circular Ring

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