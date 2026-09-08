New Day Construction Doubles Field Crews Since 2024 as Work Fleet Expands

The Greater Seattle remodeling company grew from one field crew and one salesperson in 2024 to two of each in 2026, adding work vans and trucks as new roles required them.

BELLEVUE, Wash., September 9, 2026 — New Day Construction has doubled both its field crews and sales staff since 2024, continuing a broader expansion that has changed how the company equips employees and moves between remodeling projects across the Greater Seattle area.

In 2024, New Day Construction operated with one field crew and one salesperson. By 2026, the company had two active field crews and two sales team members. The growth did not begin with a large fleet. New Day Construction started using its first dedicated work van in 2019. As the team began expanding in 2021, different roles gradually created different transportation and equipment needs.

In 2023, the company added an F-150 for estimating and an F-350 for hauling equipment and the company’s dump trailer. “We never looked at the number of vehicles and said, ‘We need a bigger fleet,’” said Peter Kravchuk, CEO of New Day Construction. “It happened the other way around. The team grew, people had different jobs to do, and sharing the same vehicles started costing us time. Once there was a real need, we added the vehicle.”

The next expansion came in 2024, when New Day Construction purchased four more vehicles: two trucks and two Sprinter vans. The vehicles were added as new team members joined the company. Another Sprinter joined the operation in 2025 for an additional field team member. New Day Construction also purchased another truck that year for its growing sales operation.

The company now matches vehicles more closely to the work being performed. Sprinter vans are primarily used by specialist field crews doing hands-on construction and carpentry, where crews need to carry tools and materials directly to a jobsite. Trucks are more commonly used by sales staff and project managers. The assignments are not rigid. Project managers can use a Sprinter when a particular job requires it, allowing the company to move vehicles based on what is happening in the field rather than keeping them tied to a title.

“A van for one of our carpenters is basically part of his workspace,” Kravchuk said. “He needs to get to the project with the tools he actually uses. If he has to wait for somebody else or keep moving equipment between vehicles, we’re wasting his time before the work even starts.”

The fleet expansion has followed the company’s increase in field capacity. With two crews operating in 2026 instead of one in 2024, more New Day Construction projects can have dedicated teams working independently rather than relying on the same people and equipment. “The biggest difference from two years ago is independence,” Kravchuk said. “When you have one crew, people can work around each other more. Once you have two crews moving at the same time, each team needs to be able to get to its job and keep working without waiting on somebody else.”

Growth has also extended beyond the field. New Day Construction added bookkeeping support and brought on a part-time designer. The company also added a content creator to document its construction work and completed projects.

In 2026, New Day Construction established its first company-owned showroom in Bellevue, giving the growing team a dedicated base for client meetings and design work. Kravchuk said the company’s approach to expansion remains tied to practical needs rather than growth for its own sake. “We add something when the work starts asking for it,” Kravchuk said. “The vehicles came because the team needed them. The showroom came because we needed a better place to work with clients. I’d rather grow that way than add a bunch of overhead just so the company looks bigger.”

About New Day Construction

New Day Construction is a family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Bellevue, the Eastside, and the Greater Seattle area. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, ADU construction, custom homes, and siding replacement.

New Day Construction is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR. The company serves homeowners across 39 communities throughout the Eastside and Greater Seattle region.

Locations:

Bellevue Showroom: 1850 130th Ave NE #1, Bellevue, WA 98005

Kirkland Office: 15021 116th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

Lake Stevens Office: 11811 20th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mukilteo Office: 8490 WA-525, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Media Contact

Sam Brenich

Chief Marketing Officer

New Day Construction

Phone: (425) 522-5748

Email: hello@newdayconstruction.co

1850 130th Ave NE, Suite 1, Bellevue, WA 98005

newdayconstruction.co