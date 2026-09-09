Opendoor Co-Founder Eric Wu Launches NavigateAI With $25 Million for Construction AI

Opendoor co-founder Eric Wu has returned to company building with NavigateAI, a startup developing AI copilots for construction workers and other field teams. The company launched in late May with $25 million in seed funding at a $225 million post-money valuation, led by Elad Gil.

Khosla Ventures, Fifth Wall, Tishman Speyer, Helix Electric and Lennar also participated, alongside investors including DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, Instacart co-founder Apoorva Mehta and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. NavigateAI describes its product on its official product page as an AI system for quality control, worker training, project scoping and on-site access to technical information.

Wu previously spent eight years building Opendoor before stepping away in 2022. He said he returned to startups because he viewed AI as a technology he would regret not working on.

AI Guidance Comes to Construction Sites

NavigateAI runs on smartphones and can operate hands-free through Meta’s AI glasses. Workers can point a camera at their work and ask questions about installation, torque, building codes or other requirements, while the system retrieves specifications, manuals and company policies.

The company is working with Meta to seek safety certification for the glasses in workplaces that require protective eyewear. NavigateAI is also partnering with AIM, a Meta-backed fiber installation trade school, to introduce workers to AI-assisted tools during training.

The product targets an industry facing persistent labor constraints. Associated Builders and Contractors estimates that U.S. construction companies need to attract an additional 349,000 workers in 2026 to meet demand.

Staffing pressures are particularly visible in large data center projects. Meta’s Hyperion campus in Louisiana is expected to require about 5,000 construction workers, while OpenAI’s Stargate project in Abilene, Texas, has reportedly involved around 6,400.

NavigateAI Links Pricing to Customer Savings

NavigateAI initially charged customers through a usage-based model but has begun structuring newer contracts around a share of the value it generates. Wu said that if its technology reduced the cost of building a home from $300,000 to $280,000, NavigateAI could receive about 20% of the $20,000 saving.

Lennar, which is both a customer and investor, spends roughly $9 billion annually on labor, installation and construction, according to Wu. He estimates that a 5% to 10% improvement could represent hundreds of millions of dollars in value.

The company is also collecting labeled first-person video generated while workers complete jobs. Wu believes that dataset could eventually become valuable to robotics companies training machines to perform physical tasks.

The approach still presents questions around measuring savings, worker adoption and liability if AI-generated guidance contributes to defective work. Wu also identified Buildots and OpenSpace as nearby competitors, although he said those companies concentrate more on project management while NavigateAI focuses on individual workers.

Featured image credits: NavigateAI

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