Zhengrui Lu’s AI Intelligent Mentor System Brings Real-Time, Adaptive Guidance to DevOps Education

In the 2025 paper Design and Practice of AI Intelligent Mentor System for DevOps Education, published in the European Journal of Education Science, Zhengrui Lu proposes an AI-enabled approach to providing real-time, adaptive guidance in DevOps training. IDEAS/RePEc lists the article on pages 25–31 of Vol. 1, No. 3, published November 29, 2025.

The paper addresses a practical teaching problem in DevOps education: learners move through connected tasks such as code writing, build testing, deployment, and operations, while traditional instruction can struggle to respond at each stage. The study frames DevOps learning as a process-driven environment where code repositories, pipeline logs, test results, deployment data, and monitoring signals form a connected record of learner activity.

Rather than treating those records as separate teaching artifacts, the study proposes an AI-intelligent mentor system that interprets them as a task chain. The paper describes code text, build logs, automated testing results, and deployment data as sources that can support code-quality analysis, build-failure explanation, ability diagnosis, anomaly identification, and prompt generation during training.

The proposed architecture uses a four-layer structure: data access, data processing, model reasoning, and interactive presentation. In that design, DevOps tool interfaces capture information from source code, build records, test results, and monitoring data. A processing layer abstracts the data into model-ready features, while the reasoning layer supports capability assessment, fault diagnosis, and learning-path planning.

The system also defines core modules for task parsing, behavior diagnosis, feedback generation, and path planning. Its model design represents learner capability across coding, building, testing, deployment, and monitoring, then updates that representation as learners move through repeated engineering tasks. The article further describes classification and recommendation mechanisms for build diagnosis and personalized task planning. This gives the proposed mentor a longitudinal view of training progress rather than a single-point assessment. The paper treats the learning path as an adaptive sequence in which diagnosis, recommendation, and feedback are updated as the task record changes. This allows instructional feedback to evolve with the learner’s engineering activity rather than remain fixed across workflow stages.

The practice section applies the system to code repair, build repair, test enhancement, deployment optimization, and learning-status updates. Across those scenarios, the system is designed to intervene as learners submit code, run builds, execute tests, deploy services, and monitor operations. The goal is to replace a delayed execute-wait-review pattern with immediate judgment, structured feedback, and iterative adjustment tied to the learner’s operating context. That structure keeps the instructional response close to the learner’s current engineering action instead of separating feedback from the tools where errors occur. The framework makes feedback part of the engineering learning process rather than a separate post-task step.

The research’s emphasis on real software workflows also reflects Lu’s professional experience across cloud engineering and STEM education. Since June 2026, Lu has served as a Technical Lead Instructor at iCode, leading K-12 instruction and curriculum development in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, game development, and computer science foundations. Lu is also a Software Engineer at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with work spanning cloud-native services, DevOps automation, Terraform, Kubernetes, Helm, secure configuration practices, and observability for distributed systems.

Lu holds a Master of Science in Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Master of Education from Lanzhou University. Lu’s 2025 publication record includes three peer-reviewed papers, and the professional record also includes two registered software copyrights related to DevOps semantic standardization and knowledge graph technology, plus 2026 service as a peer reviewer for IEEE Transactions on Education.

By linking DevOps data, AI reasoning, and learner-facing feedback, Design and Practice of AI Intelligent Mentor System for DevOps Education presents a framework for technical training that follows learners through the engineering process. The research reflects Lu’s broader interest in human-centered and adaptive AI-enabled education, particularly in how intelligent systems can respond to learners’ evolving knowledge, actions, and educational needs within practical, technology-driven learning environments.