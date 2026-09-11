Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. Highlights Legal Rights for Bronx Residents Injured by Unsafe Building Conditions

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C., a personal injury law firm serving the Bronx and surrounding communities, is highlighting the legal rights available to residents of large residential complexes injured due to deteriorating conditions such as broken elevators, unlit or damaged stairwells, and neglected common areas.

A Persistent Problem in Bronx Apartment Buildings

Large residential complexes throughout the Bronx have faced longstanding reports of deferred maintenance, including out-of-service elevators, poorly lit stairwells, and structural hazards. For residents — particularly seniors and those with mobility limitations — these conditions carry a genuine risk of serious injury.

Understanding Premises Liability for Building-Related Injuries

When a property owner is a public entity, premises liability claims can follow a different path than a case against a private landlord. Daniella Levi & Associates outlines what residents should know:

A Legal Duty to Maintain Safe Conditions

Property owners and managers must keep common areas — stairwells, elevators, hallways, and lobbies — in reasonably safe condition. Chronic, unaddressed hazards can support a premises liability claim when they cause injury.

Strict Notice Deadlines May Apply

When the owner is a public entity, residents may need to file a formal Notice of Claim within as little as 90 days under applicable New York law. Missing this deadline can permanently bar recovery, regardless of injury severity.

Proving Notice of the Hazard Is Critical

An owner is generally liable only if it knew, or should have known, about the hazard and failed to fix it in time — often shown through maintenance requests, 311 records, repair logs, and witness statements.

“Families living in large apartment complexes across the Bronx deserve buildings that are safe and well maintained,” said Daniella Levi, Founding Partner of Daniella Levi & Associates. “When a hazard that residents have raised concerns about for months finally leads to a serious injury, we want to make sure those residents know their rights — and that they have only a limited window to act.”

Common Injury Scenarios

The firm has represented residents injured in incidents including:

Falls on stairwells with broken handrails, poor lighting, or damaged steps

Injuries from malfunctioning or out-of-service elevators

Falls from unaddressed leaks, ice, or debris in hallways

Injuries linked to broken locks, doors, or security gates in shared spaces

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Steps Residents Should Take After an Injury

1. Seek medical attention immediately, even for seemingly minor injuries.

2. Report the incident to management and request a written report.

3. Photograph the hazard and gather prior complaint or maintenance records.

4. Identify witnesses who may have reported the same condition.

5. Contact an attorney promptly, since strict notice deadlines may apply.

To schedule a consultation, contact Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. directly.

About Daniella Levi & Associates

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. is a Bronx-based personal injury law firm led by Founding Partner Daniella Levi and Managing Partner Eli Levi, Esq., serving Van Nest, Morris Park, and the greater Bronx area. The firm handles premises liability, construction accidents, motor vehicle collisions, and claims involving municipal property owners.