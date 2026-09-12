ByteFuture Secures $55 Million to Expand Olares One and Olares OS

SINGAPORE, September 11, 2026 — ByteFuture, formerly known as Bytetrade, today announced that it completed a $55 million financing in June 2026, bringing its total funding to more than $100 million. The company did not disclose the participating investors, the structure of the round, or its current valuation. The capital will support production and commercialization of Olares One, accelerate development of Olares OS, and expand the Olares ecosystem for personal AI computing.

Funding to Scale the Olares Platform

ByteFuture said the funding will be allocated across three areas: scaling production and global commercialization of Olares One, expanding developer and manufacturer adoption of Olares OS, and building infrastructure that allows privately operated AI agents to connect and collaborate securely.

A portion of the financing will support marketing and commercial expansion in North America.

“This funding will help us expand production of Olares One and bring Olares OS to more developers, businesses, and device manufacturers,” said Peng Peng, founder of ByteFuture. “Our goal is to give users a practical way to run AI models and agents on hardware they control, with less dependence on centralized cloud infrastructure.”

Early Market Traction for Olares One

The financing follows early traction for Olares One, ByteFuture’s personal AI workstation. Designed to run large language models, AI agents, and AI frameworks locally, Olares One attracted 816 backers and more than $2.3 million in pledges during its 2026 Kickstarter campaign.

The company has completed delivery of all Kickstarter orders. Olares One is currently available for purchase and delivery in the United States, with a broader U.S. market launch planned for Q4 2026.

An Open-Source Platform for Personal AI

At the core of the Olares ecosystem is Olares OS, ByteFuture’s open-source platform for personal AI computing. It is designed for local AI inference and enables AI models, agents, and applications to run directly on users’ own devices rather than relying entirely on remote public cloud infrastructure.

Olares OS manages model inference, agent orchestration, application deployment, and perapplication sandboxing at the system level, while remaining open for developers and enterprises to build on and integrate with. Through Olares Market, users can deploy more than 200 applications with one click, with applications isolated from one another to help keep models, prompts, and personal data under the user’s control.

Beyond Olares One, the operating system is designed to extend across AI PCs and other personal AI devices, providing a common software layer for locally deployed AI.

Expanding the Olares Ecosystem

The financing comes as more AI workloads move beyond centralized cloud infrastructure to local and edge devices. As more AI inference runs on personal hardware, the operating system layer must manage models, agents, applications, data, and computing resources across those devices.

Through Olares, ByteFuture is building an integrated personal AI computing platform spanning operating system software, hardware, applications, and AI agents. ByteFuture describes its long-term vision through three related concepts: Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Individuality, and the Agent Internet. In this framework, Artificial Individuality refers to AI systems that operate with a user’s context and data on hardware they control. The Agent Internet is intended to help privately operated AI agents connect and collaborate securely. Olares One provides a high-performance personal AI workstation, while Olares OS provides the open-source software layer designed to support a broader range of personal and edge AI devices.

ByteFuture is also in discussions with developers and hardware manufacturers in North America about potential collaboration on Olares OS and compatible personal AI devices.

ByteFuture calls the infrastructure intended to connect privately operated AI agents the Agent Internet. The company plans to develop it as a secure way for those agents to connect and collaborate.

About ByteFuture and Olares

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, ByteFuture develops Olares, an opensource personal AI computing platform designed to help users run AI models, agents, and applications on privately controlled hardware.

The Olares ecosystem includes Olares OS, Olares One, and Olares Market, supporting local AI inference, application deployment, and application-level isolation.

For more information, visit: https://one.olares.com/.