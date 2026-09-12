Botpool Create Launches AI Website Builder Backed by Human SEO Experts for Small Businesses

Botpool has launched Botpool Create, an AI website builder designed to help small businesses establish and manage a professional online presence without relying on traditional website-building workflows.

The platform allows users to describe their business, target customers and website requirements in ordinary language. Botpool Create then generates a website structure, written copy and visual design based on those instructions. Users can continue refining the site by requesting changes to page content, layout and design through additional plain-language prompts.

Botpool Create is intended for small business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers and other non-technical users who need a professional website but may not have the time, budget or technical background to build and manage one through conventional design tools. Rather than beginning with templates or manually arranging page elements, users can start by explaining what their business does and what they want visitors to do.

“Building a business website should begin with the business itself, not with learning a complicated design system,” said Manuel Garcia, Founder of Botpool. “Botpool Create is designed to give owners a more direct way to turn their requirements into a working website and continue improving it as their business evolves.”

The platform can generate core website pages, including home, services, about and contact pages. Once an initial version is created, users can request changes such as updating service information, revising website copy, reorganizing sections or adjusting design elements without manually rebuilding the site.

Botpool Create also includes lead-capture functionality for published websites. The free plan supports one published website with a working contact form and hosted inbox, allowing businesses to receive and review customer enquiries from within the platform. A weekly summary email is also available to help users keep track of incoming enquiries.

For businesses that want to use their own web address, Botpool Create supports custom-domain registration within the product and automatically configures DNS and SSL. Published websites also include technical website elements intended to support search visibility, including a sitemap, page-level titles and descriptions, canonical tags, social-sharing tags and structured local-business data.

The launch also connects website creation with Botpool’s existing services marketplace. Botpool has more than 26,000 registered users and provides access to vetted developers, designers and marketing specialists. Through Botpool Create, businesses that need additional assistance with areas such as local SEO, website content or ongoing improvements can access specialist support through the same account used to manage their website.

“Technology can simplify the process of getting a website online, but businesses may still need specialist support as they grow,” Garcia added. “Bringing the website builder and access to experienced professionals into one platform gives business owners a more practical way to manage both the initial launch and future improvements.”

Botpool plans to continue expanding the range of design styles and business categories supported by Botpool Create while further integrating website management with expert services available through its marketplace.

“Botpool Create made it much faster to get my website live. I was able to explain what I needed in simple terms, make a few changes, and publish without going through a long development process. It gave me a practical way to start receiving customer enquiries much sooner,” said Daniel Carter, small business owner.

“I don’t have a technical background, so being able to update the website by simply describing the changes I wanted was very useful. The process felt straightforward, and having access to expert support gave me extra confidence when I needed help with improvements,” said Megan Brooks, business owner.

The company’s focus is on helping small businesses create and maintain professional websites with fewer technical barriers and a more direct path from initial business information to a published online presence.

About Botpool Create

Botpool Create is an AI website builder for small businesses. The free plan includes one published website with lead capture. The Pro plan is priced at $19 per month, or $15 per month when billed annually, and includes a custom domain, removal of Botpool branding, support for up to three websites and an expert consultation. The Business plan is priced at $49 per month, or $39 per month when billed annually, and includes support for up to ten websites and a $25 monthly marketplace credit.