YouTube Tests Creator Collaborations Inspired by Instagram and TikTok

ByYasmeeta Oon

Aug 6, 2025

YouTube is currently testing a new feature that allows creators to directly tag collaborators in their videos, a move that mirrors similar tools already available on Instagram and TikTok. According to a post from a Google employee on the YouTube Help forum, the feature is designed to make it easier for viewers to discover and follow all creators involved in a project.

This new tool is currently being rolled out to a small group of trusted creators for testing. The only public example of the feature in use so far is a video from creator MrBeast, which includes collaborations with Mark Rober, Ben Azelart, and the Stoke Twins.

How the Feature Works

The new feature is expected to function similarly to its counterparts on other platforms. Clicking on the main creator’s name will open a pop-up window that lists all the tagged collaborators, each with a subscribe button next to their name.

As with similar systems on Instagram and TikTok, it is anticipated that creators will not be able to tag others without their consent. Collaborators will likely need to accept an invitation before being officially co-authored on the video. This mutual consent mechanism is intended to prevent misuse and ensure that creators are not tagged in videos without their permission.

What The Author Thinks

YouTube’s introduction of a native collaboration feature is a necessary step to keep pace with the evolving dynamics of creator culture. For years, creators have had to rely on manual methods like linking in descriptions or verbal shout-outs, which are far less effective for cross-promotion and discoverability. By building this feature directly into the platform, YouTube is not just catching up to its rivals; it’s legitimizing a core aspect of how modern creators build their audiences. This change will likely empower creators to collaborate more fluidly and efficiently, which in turn will foster a more vibrant and interconnected community on the platform.

Featured image credit: PxHere

