Peloton Recalls 833,000 Bikes Over Seat Post Breakage Reports

ByJolyen

Nov 7, 2025

Peloton is recalling approximately 833,000 of its original Bike+ exercise bikes following reports of seat posts breaking during use, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday.

According to the CPSC, Peloton has received three complaints related to the issue, including two cases of user injuries. The affected Bike+ units were sold between January 2020 and April 2025, and the agency has urged consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes.”

The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities,” said Márcio Oliveira, Peloton’s Senior Vice President of Global Hardware Operations and Product Safety, in a statement to TechCrunch. “We are taking this opportunity to make replacement seat posts available to all affected Bike+ users and we encourage them to contact us to receive the redesigned seat post as soon as possible.

This marks Peloton’s second major recall in recent years. In 2023, the company recalled around 2.2 million exercise bikes after multiple reports of injuries related to seat instability.

The latest recall adds to a string of challenges for Peloton, which has faced executive shakeups, layoffs, and declining post-pandemic demand. The company’s stock has fallen more than 90% since its pandemic-era peak in January 2021.

Despite the setbacks, Peloton is continuing efforts to revive its business. Earlier this year, it announced its largest product expansion in years, including a revamped hardware lineup and the debut of Peloton IQ, an AI-powered computer vision system that provides personalized guidance, performance tracking, and real-time feedback.

The new Cross Training Series includes five connected fitness devices — Cross Training Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row+ — each equipped with a Swivel Screen for seamless switching between cardio and strength training. The launch also marks the first major product initiative under new CEO Peter Stern, a former Apple and Ford executive, who took over leadership in January.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jolyen

