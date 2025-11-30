Report Suggests Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series May Begin in Ancient Rome

Early Setting Details Emerge for the Live-Action Adaptation

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise may take viewers to Ancient Rome, according to a report from Nexus Point News. The outlet said the series will feature historical figures such as Nero, the fifth emperor of Rome, suggesting a possible timeline between 54 and 68 AD during Nero’s rule. Few official details have been released, but the reported setting marks a potential expansion into a period the video game series has not yet fully explored.

Casting and Production Background

Earlier this month, Netflix and Ubisoft confirmed their first cast member, announcing Toby Wallace as the series’ first regular. In a blog post, the companies described the upcoming show as a “high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions.” The focus aligns with long-running themes from the game franchise, which follows the conflict between Assassins and Templars across different eras.

Long Development Timeline and Fan Expectations

Netflix greenlit the series in July, five years after the project was initially announced. Early plans had included multiple interconnected series set within the franchise’s universe, though it is unclear whether this strategy remains in place. Fans continue to express hope for an anthology-style structure similar to the games, where each entry takes place in a distinct historical setting. For now, details about storylines, characters, and release timing remain limited.

Featured image credits: GoodFon

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.