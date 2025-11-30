DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Americas Latest Lifestyle News Newsbreak

Report Suggests Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series May Begin in Ancient Rome

ByJolyen

Nov 30, 2025

Report Suggests Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series May Begin in Ancient Rome

Early Setting Details Emerge for the Live-Action Adaptation
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise may take viewers to Ancient Rome, according to a report from Nexus Point News. The outlet said the series will feature historical figures such as Nero, the fifth emperor of Rome, suggesting a possible timeline between 54 and 68 AD during Nero’s rule. Few official details have been released, but the reported setting marks a potential expansion into a period the video game series has not yet fully explored.

Casting and Production Background
Earlier this month, Netflix and Ubisoft confirmed their first cast member, announcing Toby Wallace as the series’ first regular. In a blog post, the companies described the upcoming show as a “high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions.” The focus aligns with long-running themes from the game franchise, which follows the conflict between Assassins and Templars across different eras.

Long Development Timeline and Fan Expectations
Netflix greenlit the series in July, five years after the project was initially announced. Early plans had included multiple interconnected series set within the franchise’s universe, though it is unclear whether this strategy remains in place. Fans continue to express hope for an anthology-style structure similar to the games, where each entry takes place in a distinct historical setting. For now, details about storylines, characters, and release timing remain limited.

Featured image credits: GoodFon

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Mentally Chill Lifestyle Co. Launches Clothing Brand to Support Mental Health and Global Impact
Nov 30, 2025 Ethan Lin
Small Pub Owners Warn of Sharp Cost Increases After Business Rates Changes
Nov 30, 2025 Jolyen
Businesses Report Rising Losses From ‘Friendly Fraud’ Chargeback Scams
Nov 30, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801