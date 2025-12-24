United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno Steps Down After 12 Years As Launch Market Shifts

Tory Bruno has resigned as chief executive of United Launch Alliance after more than a decade in the role, as competition from newer private spaceflight companies continues to reshape the U.S. launch industry.

Leadership Change At ULA

Tory Bruno is stepping down as CEO of United Launch Alliance after 12 years, the company said, adding that Bruno is leaving “to pursue another opportunity.”

ULA chairs Robert Lightfoot and Kay Sears said in a statement that the company is grateful for Bruno’s service and leadership. The company appointed its chief operating officer, John Elbon, as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

Company Background And Competitive Pressure

ULA, now 20 years old, was formed through the merger of the space launch operations of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. For years, it served as a primary launch provider for NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense.

That position has been challenged as SpaceX expanded its launch cadence and began winning a growing share of government and commercial contracts. More recently, Blue Origin has emerged as a more credible competitor following mostly successful inaugural missions of its New Glenn heavy-lift rocket.

Vulcan Rocket Program Under Bruno

One of Bruno’s central initiatives at ULA was overseeing the development of the Vulcan rocket, the company’s next-generation launch vehicle. The program was intended to help ULA remain competitive with SpaceX while also reducing U.S. government reliance on Russian-built rocket engines.

Vulcan incorporated components from ULA’s earlier Atlas and Delta programs in an effort to control costs and relied on Blue Origin to supply its engines. The project experienced multiple delays and ultimately made its first flight in 2024, roughly a decade after development began.

Market Position And Customers

During Vulcan’s extended development timeline, SpaceX grew into the world’s dominant launch provider, securing both government missions and a wide range of commercial launches.

Despite that shift, ULA has secured customers for Vulcan, including Amazon for launches supporting its low Earth orbit internet satellite project, as well as space startup Astrobotic. ULA has also said it is exploring ways to increase Vulcan’s reusability and develop upgraded variants capable of carrying heavier payloads.

Bruno’s Departure And Next Steps

In a post on X, Bruno said leading ULA through its transformation and bringing Vulcan into service marked the completion of his work at the company. He said he would continue to support ULA as it moves forward.

Thank you. It has been a great privilege to lead ULA through its transformation and to bring Vulcan into service. My work here is now complete and I will be cheering ULA on. https://t.co/zlmPyEfpxR — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) December 22, 2025

ULA said the leadership transition comes as the company evaluates its next phase in an increasingly competitive launch market.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

