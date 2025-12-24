Retro Team Launches Splat App To Turn Photos Into AI Generated Coloring Pages

The team behind Retro, a private photo-sharing app focused on close friends and family, has launched a new experimental app that uses generative AI to transform photos into printable coloring book pages for children.

A New Creative Experiment From Retro

The new app, called Splat, was built as a way for the Retro team to explore more creative applications of generative AI. The concept is straightforward. Users upload a photo, and the app converts it into a black-and-white coloring page suitable for printing and offline use.

The project builds on a familiar need for parents. While many coloring pages are available online, those resources are often hosted on ad-heavy websites or locked behind small paywalls. The Retro team positioned Splat as a cleaner alternative that lets parents generate custom pages from their own photos.

Pricing And Child Safety Controls

Splat allows users to try one AI-generated coloring page for free. Continued use requires a subscription. Pricing is set at $4.99 per week or $49.99 per year.

The weekly plan includes up to 25 pages per week, while the annual plan allows up to 500 pages per year. Access to purchasing options and settings is restricted by a parental gate that requires entering an adult’s birth year, preventing young children from navigating payment screens on their own.

Performance And Output

In limited testing, the app generated coloring pages quickly, allowing users to move from photo upload to a printable page with minimal waiting time. The output is designed for traditional offline activities, including coloring, cutting, or other craft projects.

The app does not include social features or sharing tools and is focused solely on content generation and printing.

Part Of A Broader AI Creativity Trend For Kids

Splat joins a growing set of AI-driven products aimed at children’s creative activities. Other recent examples include Stickerbox, which produces AI-generated stickers designed for coloring, and Casio’s AI-powered robotic pet Moflin, which develops a personality over time through interaction.

These products reflect a wider exploration of how generative AI can be applied beyond productivity tools and into creative, entertainment-focused use cases.

Platform Availability

Splat is available on both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible across major mobile platforms operated by Apple and Google.

Featured image credits: Freerange Stock

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.