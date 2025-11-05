DMR News

OpenAI’s Sora App Launches on Android Amid Legal and Ethical Controversies

Jolyen

Nov 5, 2025

OpenAI’s Sora app, the company’s text-to-video generative AI tool, is now available for Android users through the Google Play Store, expanding access beyond its limited iOS release. The iOS version remains invite-only and restricted to select markets, but the app has already surpassed 1 million downloads in under five days, reflecting surging public interest in user-generated AI video creation.

Despite its rapid adoption, Sora has faced growing scrutiny over misuse and copyright concerns. Users have created disrespectful videos of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., prompting backlash and condemnation from the Japanese government over AI-generated imitations of well-known manga and anime.

The controversies add to OpenAI’s ongoing legal challenges. The company was sued by Cameo over alleged trademark infringement, claiming that OpenAI used protected material without authorization. A day after the lawsuit was filed, OpenAI introduced a feature named “cameo, which allows users to place existing entities or personalities into AI-generated videos. While the feature’s name may change, reports suggest that licensing digital likenesses could become part of OpenAI’s future monetization strategy for Sora.

Featured image credits: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

