OpenAI’s Sora App Launches on Android Amid Legal and Ethical Controversies

OpenAI’s Sora app, the company’s text-to-video generative AI tool, is now available for Android users through the Google Play Store, expanding access beyond its limited iOS release. The iOS version remains invite-only and restricted to select markets, but the app has already surpassed 1 million downloads in under five days, reflecting surging public interest in user-generated AI video creation.

sora hit 1M app downloads in <5 days, even faster than chatgpt did (despite the invite flow and only targeting north america!)!



team working hard to keep up with surging growth. more features and fixes to overmoderation on the way! — Bill Peebles (@billpeeb) October 9, 2025

Despite its rapid adoption, Sora has faced growing scrutiny over misuse and copyright concerns. Users have created disrespectful videos of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., prompting backlash and condemnation from the Japanese government over AI-generated imitations of well-known manga and anime.

The controversies add to OpenAI’s ongoing legal challenges. The company was sued by Cameo over alleged trademark infringement, claiming that OpenAI used protected material without authorization. A day after the lawsuit was filed, OpenAI introduced a feature named “cameo”, which allows users to place existing entities or personalities into AI-generated videos. While the feature’s name may change, reports suggest that licensing digital likenesses could become part of OpenAI’s future monetization strategy for Sora.

Featured image credits: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

