Tata iPhone Component Plant Shuts Down Indefinitely After Fire Incident

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 1, 2024

Production has been indefinitely halted at Tata Electronics’ plant in southern India, following a fire that broke out over the weekend. The facility, which produces key components for Apple’s iPhone, has seen operations suspended as authorities work to prevent further damage. M. Velu, a district fire officer, explained that fire engines have been stationed at the site due to the risk of follow-up incidents, such as additional fires or smoke when debris is cleared.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, though efforts to investigate are ongoing. The fire, which occurred early Saturday at the Tamil Nadu plant, left 10 individuals with minor injuries and caused significant damage. This incident impacts Apple’s supply chain in India at a time when the company is diversifying its production operations outside China, with India seen as a crucial growth market.

Neither Apple nor Tata Electronics have provided detailed comments on the incident, though Tata has confirmed that emergency protocols were successfully followed to ensure the safety of its employees. Rescue teams are still working to clear debris from the site, with inspections hampered by the extent of the destruction.

The plant in question is responsible for manufacturing critical iPhone back panels and other components. Another building in the same complex, which is scheduled to begin iPhone assembly later this year, may also be affected, though details remain unclear.

Photos shared on social media by District Collector K. M. Sarayu after visiting the site showed machinery and ceilings badly damaged by the fire, with significant soot covering the area. Senior health official Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, who also visited the site, described the damage as severe, noting the roof had collapsed, and visibility inside the building was nonexistent.

Tata Electronics is a major supplier for Apple in India, alongside other suppliers like Taiwan’s Foxconn.

