DeepMind and University of Washington Researchers Win 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Oct 13, 2024

DeepMind researchers Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, alongside University of Washington professor David Baker, have won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their significant contributions to understanding the structure of proteins, a crucial aspect of biological science.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the prestigious prize, recognized their work in protein design and structure prediction. The prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.1 million), honors advancements that have fulfilled a 50-year scientific challenge in protein research.

David Baker received half of the prize for his groundbreaking work in computational protein design. Since 2003, Baker and his team have utilized amino acids and computational tools to create entirely new proteins. This research has enabled the development of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nanomaterials, and more, opening up vast possibilities in biomedical and material sciences.

Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, both of DeepMind, were awarded the other half of the prize for their contributions to protein structure prediction. Through their work on AlphaFold 2, they have revolutionized the field by creating an AI system capable of predicting the folded structure of proteins based solely on their amino acid sequences. Scientists had been trying to solve this complex problem since the 1970s, and AlphaFold 2 has succeeded in accurately predicting the structure of 200 million known proteins since 2020.

The Nobel Committee highlighted the importance of these discoveries, with Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, stating that “One of the discoveries being recognized this year concerns the construction of spectacular proteins. The other is about fulfilling a 50-year-old dream: predicting protein structures from their amino acid sequences.” These advancements are expected to lead to further scientific breakthroughs across multiple fields.

Nobel Prizes’ History and Tradition Continue

The Nobel Prizes, established by Alfred Nobel in his will, have been awarded since 1901 for achievements in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace. The chemistry prize holds particular significance, as it is closely tied to Nobel’s own work as an inventor.

This year’s award follows the announcements of the 2024 Nobel Prizes for Medicine and Physics, and the prize ceremony will take place on December 10, where the winners will receive their medals from the Swedish king, followed by a banquet at Stockholm City Hall.

Featured Image courtesy of JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

