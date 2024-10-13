DMR News

ByteDance introduces Ola Friend earbuds exclusively in China

ByYasmeeta Oon

Oct 13, 2024

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has launched its first set of earbuds, marking a deeper move into hardware. Priced at $170, the new Ola Friend earbuds are only available in China for now. These earbuds are integrated with ByteDance’s generative AI assistant, Doubao, which can be activated through voice commands.

According to the South China Morning Post, users can link the open-ear earbuds to the Doubao app, allowing them to use the device for various functions, including as a tour guide and for practicing English. Doubao is reported to be the most popular generative AI app in China, with over 47 million monthly active users as of September.

Image credit: Bytedance

This launch follows ByteDance’s acquisition of Oladance, a wearable audio device manufacturer, earlier this year. In addition to earbuds, ByteDance also owns VR headset maker Pico.

Ola Friend earbuds are offered in four colors—purple, silver, black, and white—with pre-orders starting today. Shipping is scheduled to begin on October 17.

Featured Image courtesy of South China Morning Post

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

