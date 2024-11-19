Trump Taps Oil Advocate Chris Wright for DOE Role

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy and a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, as his pick to lead the Department of Energy. The announcement is already sparking sharp criticism from climate advocates who view the decision as a step backward in the fight against climate change.

Wright, a self-described “tech nerd turned entrepreneur,” has built his career around oil and gas. Liberty Energy, the company he helms, was born during America’s fracking boom and now accounts for about 10% of the country’s primary energy production. Wright has consistently pushed back against climate science, claiming there’s “no climate crisis” and dismissing the global transition to renewable energy.

Trump praised Wright for his industry expertise and plans to “cut red tape,” but critics see the move as a signal that the U.S. is doubling down on fossil fuels. “Picking someone like Chris Wright is a clear sign that Trump wants to turn the U.S. into a pariah petrostate,” said Jean Su of the Center for Biological Diversity, as shared by The Verge.

I am honored and grateful for the opportunity from @realDonaldTrump to serve our country as U.S. Secretary of Energy. My dedication to bettering human lives remains steadfast, with a focus on making American energy more affordable, reliable, and secure. Energy is the lifeblood… pic.twitter.com/IfjMQw9xKi — Chris Wright (@ChrisAWright_) November 16, 2024

Despite his pro-fossil-fuel stance, Wright has made investments in renewable technologies. Liberty Energy participated in a $138 million funding round for Fervo Energy, a geothermal startup leveraging fracking techniques for cleaner energy solutions. Additionally, Wright serves on the board of Oklo, a nuclear energy company working to develop advanced modular reactors, supported by tech leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Nuclear energy has seen renewed interest as companies seek to power AI-driven data centers.

However, climate advocates argue Wright’s stance could stall the Department of Energy’s efforts to support renewable energy. The DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO) currently manages $35 billion in projects largely tied to clean tech like wind, solar, and carbon capture. Critics worry that under Wright’s leadership, the focus might shift away from renewables.

The stakes are high. Hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires driven by climate change are already hitting the U.S., while renewables are rapidly outpacing fossil fuels in affordability. Amanda Leland from the Environmental Defense Fund warned that sidelining wind and solar “will make energy more expensive for American consumers.”

Trump’s energy agenda emphasizes deregulation and fossil fuel production, in line with his campaign’s “drill, baby, drill” mantra. Wright’s role, if confirmed, will likely cement that direction, with implications for the energy sector and the global climate fight.

Featured Image courtesy of ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

