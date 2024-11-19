DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Trump Taps Oil Advocate Chris Wright for DOE Role

ByHilary Ong

Nov 19, 2024

Trump Taps Oil Advocate Chris Wright for DOE Role

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy and a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, as his pick to lead the Department of Energy. The announcement is already sparking sharp criticism from climate advocates who view the decision as a step backward in the fight against climate change.

Wright, a self-described “tech nerd turned entrepreneur,” has built his career around oil and gas. Liberty Energy, the company he helms, was born during America’s fracking boom and now accounts for about 10% of the country’s primary energy production. Wright has consistently pushed back against climate science, claiming there’s “no climate crisis” and dismissing the global transition to renewable energy.

Trump praised Wright for his industry expertise and plans to “cut red tape,” but critics see the move as a signal that the U.S. is doubling down on fossil fuels. “Picking someone like Chris Wright is a clear sign that Trump wants to turn the U.S. into a pariah petrostate,” said Jean Su of the Center for Biological Diversity, as shared by The Verge.

Despite his pro-fossil-fuel stance, Wright has made investments in renewable technologies. Liberty Energy participated in a $138 million funding round for Fervo Energy, a geothermal startup leveraging fracking techniques for cleaner energy solutions. Additionally, Wright serves on the board of Oklo, a nuclear energy company working to develop advanced modular reactors, supported by tech leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Nuclear energy has seen renewed interest as companies seek to power AI-driven data centers.

However, climate advocates argue Wright’s stance could stall the Department of Energy’s efforts to support renewable energy. The DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO) currently manages $35 billion in projects largely tied to clean tech like wind, solar, and carbon capture. Critics worry that under Wright’s leadership, the focus might shift away from renewables.

The stakes are high. Hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires driven by climate change are already hitting the U.S., while renewables are rapidly outpacing fossil fuels in affordability. Amanda Leland from the Environmental Defense Fund warned that sidelining wind and solar “will make energy more expensive for American consumers.”

Trump’s energy agenda emphasizes deregulation and fossil fuel production, in line with his campaign’s “drill, baby, drill” mantra. Wright’s role, if confirmed, will likely cement that direction, with implications for the energy sector and the global climate fight.

Featured Image courtesy of ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

States Push Congress to Pass the Kids Online Safety Act
Nov 19, 2024 Hilary Ong
Texas Proposal Would Give Schools the Option to Use Bible Teachings in Lessons
Nov 19, 2024 Dayne Lee
DOJ Wants Google to Sell Chrome in Antitrust Crackdown
Nov 19, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801