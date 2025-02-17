YouTube TV Secures Paramount Channels in New Streaming Deal

YouTube TV and Paramount have reached a crucial agreement that will ensure the continued availability of Paramount content, including CBS and CBS Sports, on the streaming platform. The deal was announced late on Saturday, just in time to prevent the disappearance of these channels, which was set to occur on February 13. This agreement not only prevents disruption for subscribers but also expands the streaming relationship between the two companies.

The negotiations had reached a critical point, prompting a short-term deadline extension when it appeared that an agreement was near. Despite initial tensions, Google secured the right to make Paramount+ available to qualified YouTube TV customers. Additionally, YouTube Primetime Channels will continue offering Paramount+ With Showtime and BET+ as add-ons, bolstering the platform’s content library.

Internal Memo and Challenges

Paramount’s executives, George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy, and Brian Robbins, expressed their views in an internal memo, highlighting challenges with Google. They described Google as “a partner that is not always easy to work with.” Nonetheless, they maintained that “The reality is, you can’t have a successful video product without Paramount, one of the leading media families in TV viewing.”

The negotiations come after a history of high-profile contract disputes between YouTube TV and major media companies, such as Disney. Google acknowledged its dissatisfaction with the initial deadline extension, stating it was “disappointed” by the delay. However, the tech giant reassured subscribers by announcing, “We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount channels, including CBS, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and more … To our subscribers, we appreciate your patience while we negotiated on your behalf.”

Paramount’s spokesperson confirmed the deal includes an expanded streaming relationship. Despite the challenges faced during negotiations, Google emphasized their commitment to subscribers by “fighting for an agreement that avoids passing along additional costs and offers [subscribers] more flexibility in how you watch your favorite sports and shows.”

Anthony Ha, TechCrunch’s weekend editor based in New York City, reported on this development. With a background in tech journalism and various editorial roles, Ha provides insight into industry dynamics and consumer impacts.

Author’s Opinion The agreement between YouTube TV and Paramount is a welcome resolution for subscribers who rely on these channels for their entertainment. Despite the tension and challenges between the companies, this deal shows the importance of maintaining strong content partnerships in the competitive streaming landscape. Google’s focus on keeping costs down and expanding flexibility for subscribers is a positive move, though navigating these high-profile negotiations seems to have been far from smooth.

