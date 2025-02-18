Igloo Recalls Over a Million Coolers Amid Safety Concerns

Igloo is initiating a massive recall of over 1.1 million coolers across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This action follows reports of a hazardous handle that has led to multiple fingertip injuries, some resulting in amputations. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has reported 12 injury cases within the United States. These injuries include fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

The recall specifically targets the “Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers” model. These coolers were available for purchase at major retailers such as Costco, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Amazon. The affected coolers were sold between 2019 and January 2025, with prices ranging from $80 to $140. Approximately 1.06 million units were sold in the U.S., with an additional 47,000 in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico.

Hazardous Tow Handle Causes Injuries

The core issue stems from a tow handle on the cooler that can pinch users’ fingertips against the product, posing a significant risk. As a result, Igloo is urging consumers to stop using the coolers immediately. Customers are advised to register for the recall online or contact Igloo directly to request a free replacement handle.

Igloo’s recall initiative underscores their commitment to consumer safety. With consumer safety as their top priority, the company is taking swift action to address these concerns and prevent further injuries.

The company emphasizes that it is essential for consumers who possess these coolers to cease using them immediately and arrange for the necessary replacement parts. The recall is an effort to uphold safety standards and protect customers from potential harm.

Author’s Opinion The swift action taken by Igloo in recalling over a million coolers is a commendable move that underscores the importance of consumer safety. The hazardous handle and resulting injuries should have been addressed earlier, but it’s reassuring to see the company prioritize its customers’ well-being. This recall serves as a stark reminder that product safety cannot be overlooked, and manufacturers must always be vigilant to prevent potential harm.

