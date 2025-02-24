DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

OpenAI Expands Availability of Its AI Agent Operator to Multiple Countries

ByHilary Ong

Feb 24, 2025

OpenAI Expands Availability of Its AI Agent Operator to Multiple Countries

OpenAI has launched its AI agent tool, Operator, in several new countries, expanding its reach beyond the United States. Available only on the $200-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan, Operator allows users to perform tasks such as booking tickets, making restaurant reservations, filing expense reports, and shopping online. While Operator is widely accessible in most regions where ChatGPT operates, it remains unavailable in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland.

Expansion to New Regions

Operator debuted in January in the U.S. and is now rolling out to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the U.K., and other countries. This expansion means Operator is now available to users in more countries than Google’s similar project, which is still on a waitlist. Google’s agent aims to perform comparable tasks but has yet to reach Operator’s level of availability.

The launch of Operator reflects OpenAI’s strategic move into the competitive AI agent market. Operator joins the ranks of several other AI agent tools, each offering unique functionalities. Notably, Anthropic provides its agentic interface through an API, whereas Rabbit’s action model is restricted to users with its device. Despite the competition, OpenAI’s Operator holds a competitive edge by being accessible in numerous countries and offering diverse task capabilities.

Operator’s ability to execute various tasks for users sets it apart as a versatile tool for managing daily activities. As part of the premium ChatGPT Pro plan, Operator represents OpenAI’s commitment to providing advanced AI solutions to its subscribers. The tool’s integration into daily life showcases the evolving role of AI in personal and professional environments.

Author’s Opinion

Operator’s global expansion demonstrates OpenAI’s aggressive push to lead in the AI agent space, offering a versatile tool that enhances productivity for users across multiple regions. While the competition from Google and others remains strong, Operator’s early widespread availability gives it a distinct advantage. As AI continues to integrate into daily life, tools like Operator will become essential for individuals looking to streamline both personal and professional tasks.

Featured image credit: The Intercept

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

US Marshals Deputize Elon Musk’s Private Security Detail
Feb 24, 2025 Dayne Lee
Meta Approves Larger Executive Bonuses After 5% Workforce Layoffs
Feb 24, 2025 Hilary Ong
T-Mobile Partners with NYC for T-Priority First-Responder Service
Feb 24, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801