OpenAI Expands Availability of Its AI Agent Operator to Multiple Countries

OpenAI has launched its AI agent tool, Operator, in several new countries, expanding its reach beyond the United States. Available only on the $200-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan, Operator allows users to perform tasks such as booking tickets, making restaurant reservations, filing expense reports, and shopping online. While Operator is widely accessible in most regions where ChatGPT operates, it remains unavailable in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland.

Expansion to New Regions

Operator debuted in January in the U.S. and is now rolling out to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the U.K., and other countries. This expansion means Operator is now available to users in more countries than Google’s similar project, which is still on a waitlist. Google’s agent aims to perform comparable tasks but has yet to reach Operator’s level of availability.

The launch of Operator reflects OpenAI’s strategic move into the competitive AI agent market. Operator joins the ranks of several other AI agent tools, each offering unique functionalities. Notably, Anthropic provides its agentic interface through an API, whereas Rabbit’s action model is restricted to users with its device. Despite the competition, OpenAI’s Operator holds a competitive edge by being accessible in numerous countries and offering diverse task capabilities.

Operator’s ability to execute various tasks for users sets it apart as a versatile tool for managing daily activities. As part of the premium ChatGPT Pro plan, Operator represents OpenAI’s commitment to providing advanced AI solutions to its subscribers. The tool’s integration into daily life showcases the evolving role of AI in personal and professional environments.

Author’s Opinion Operator’s global expansion demonstrates OpenAI’s aggressive push to lead in the AI agent space, offering a versatile tool that enhances productivity for users across multiple regions. While the competition from Google and others remains strong, Operator’s early widespread availability gives it a distinct advantage. As AI continues to integrate into daily life, tools like Operator will become essential for individuals looking to streamline both personal and professional tasks.

