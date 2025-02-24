Beijing Turns to DeepSeek to Drive AI Adoption and Find New Growth Drivers

DeepSeek, a groundbreaking startup, has swiftly emerged as a pivotal force within China’s artificial intelligence ecosystem. With its open-sourced architecture, it is being utilized by state-owned entities and major technology players, marking a significant shift in the adoption of AI across the nation. DeepSeek’s R-1 reasoning model, celebrated for matching or surpassing global AI offerings, stands out for its compatibility with less sophisticated and cost-effective chips. The model’s efficiency promises to play a substantial role in China’s economic trajectory in the coming years.

Goldman Sachs projects that China’s economy will begin to reflect the positive impacts of AI adoption, spearheaded by DeepSeek, starting next year. However, the financial giant cautions that while AI boosts labor productivity, it may also lead to “job destruction,” potentially exacerbating deflation and further weakening an already fragile economic landscape. The youth unemployment rate in China remains above 15%, with over 10 million fresh graduates entering the job market annually. Recent years have seen job losses in critical sectors, including real estate, civil services, and finance.

DeepSeek-Powered Public Servants and Government Support

In response to these challenges, a growing number of local governments are deploying DeepSeek-powered “public servants” to automate governance processes. This innovation aligns with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of tech-driven growth, as evidenced by his notable endorsement of DeepSeek’s founder Liang Wenfeng, who was granted a coveted position among the nation’s leading private enterprise leaders.

“DeepSeek represents exactly what Beijing is keen to see by ‘new-quality productive force’ that will push China forward,” remarked Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization.

The company’s rapid ascent is indicative of the broader trend of swift AI adoption across China.

“The scale and speed of [AI] adoption [in China] is amazingly fast right now, and it’s not slowing down,” noted Wei Sun, principal analyst of artificial intelligence at Counterpoint Research.

This accelerated adoption suggests a more rapid development trajectory for AI in China than previously anticipated by experts.

“The recent emergence of DeepSeek… suggests faster AI development and adoption in China than we previously anticipated,” stated economists at the Wall Street bank.

China’s Position at the Cutting Edge of AI

DeepSeek’s success is not just a testament to its technological prowess but also a reflection of China’s standing in the global AI arena.

“DeepSeek demonstrates that China is at or near the cutting edge of AI development, which boosts the prestige of China’s economy and tech ecosystem, making them more attractive for global investors,” commented Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo.

Despite these advancements, China’s labor market presents unique characteristics compared to the U.S., making it less susceptible to risks associated with AI automation. This resilience stems from a larger share of jobs in agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, which collectively account for 50% of all employment in China. In contrast, sectors prone to AI-driven task automation, such as finance, insurance, and services, make up 14% of jobs in the U.S. but less than 3% in China.

Goldman Sachs forecasts that AI could contribute a 20-basis-point to 30-basis-point boost to China’s GDP over the long term, extending through 2030. The transformative potential of AI is seen as an opportunity by Beijing to highlight its tech champions amidst global challenges.

“With DeepSeek becoming a global household name in a matter of weeks, Beijing is [using it as an opportunity] to showcase China’s tech champions and demonstrate Chinese tech resilience and innovation in the face of US-led controls,” observed Reva Goujon, director at Rhodium Group.

What The Author Thinks DeepSeek’s rapid rise within China’s AI ecosystem reflects a broader trend of aggressive innovation and government backing that positions China as a significant player in the global AI arena. While the company’s contributions promise to bolster economic growth, the risks of job destruction and the challenges of automation in certain sectors cannot be ignored. However, with its unique ability to develop cost-effective, efficient AI models, DeepSeek represents a crucial part of China’s ambitious tech-driven future, potentially reshaping industries on a global scale.

Featured image credit: IRIS

