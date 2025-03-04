Meta Terminates Employees Over Leaked Information

Meta is intensifying its efforts to prevent information leaks by terminating around 20 employees. These employees were dismissed for allegedly sharing confidential company information outside the organization. This move follows a series of performance-based layoffs that affected about 5% of Meta’s global workforce, which equates to approximately 3,600 individuals. The crackdown on leakers comes amid the company’s broader restructuring and policy changes, including the elimination of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and fact-checking policies.

The recent terminations have created unrest among Meta employees. CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed these concerns, stating he would not respond to all employee inquiries. He emphasized that discussing topics prone to leaks held no value for the company. This reflects an ongoing tension within Meta as it navigates changes in its operational and strategic direction.

“We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks. It sucks,” Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s decision to fire employees for leaking information is not without precedent. The company conducted a thorough investigation that identified the individuals responsible for sharing internal details. These actions align with Meta’s long-standing policy on confidentiality.

“We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent,” Meta

The company’s approach to internal security has not only involved addressing leaks but also adjusting its public relations tactics. Some observers note that Meta has made overtures that seem designed to appeal to former President Trump. Despite these efforts, Meta’s approval ratings have yet to see significant improvement.

Leaks at Meta

The issue of leaks is not new to Meta. In 2021, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, released a series of documents to The Wall Street Journal, known as The Facebook Files. These documents exposed various internal practices and challenges within the company.

As Meta continues its internal audit, it anticipates further terminations may occur as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard proprietary information. The company remains committed to maintaining strict confidentiality protocols to protect its interests.

What The Author Thinks Meta’s crackdown on leaks might be necessary to maintain control over its proprietary information, but it also highlights a larger issue of trust and morale within the company. Employees are clearly unsettled by the company’s focus on leaks, and while confidentiality is critical, the way Meta is handling this situation may ultimately drive more dissatisfaction internally, especially in an era when transparency is a growing demand.

Featured image credit: The Crunchies! via Flickr

